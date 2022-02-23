Linksys launches WiFi 6 portfolio to meet consumers' demands

Provides a variety of WiFi 6 mesh systems and routers to overcome the additional strain on the home network due to working from home, online learning, and simultaneous streaming and gaming

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Linksys, a global leader in wireless networking products, today announces the availability of various WiFi 6 mesh systems and routers with built-in Linksys Intelligent Mesh™ technology. Not only are they designed to meet consumers' demanding wireless connectivity needs, they are also interoperable with compatible Linksys routers to form a powerful mesh network. This means that they can be added to existing set ups as extra nodes to expand and boost the home WiFi coverage.

"91.7% of Malaysian households have access to the Internet and internet usage among Malaysians has increased significantly to 89.6% during the COVID-19 pandemic[1]. With more people working from home, and attending school online, it is more important now than ever for Linksys to provide innovative solutions to boost home networks for uninterrupted and simultaneous use," said Kingsley Chan, Business Development Director, Linksys. "We are thrilled to launch our WiFi 6 portfolio that is designed to address consumers' needs and provide all of the heavy WiFi lifting at an affordable price."

"Linksys is known to constantly innovate and create future-ready wireless technologies for consumers," said Mr. Yoon Kam Fei, Vice President & Country General Manager at Tec D Distribution Malaysia. "As the sole distributor of Linksys WiFi 6 routers, we are excited to be offering our customers the highly rated products which will improve their home network experience greatly."

Linksys Atlas Pro 6: Dual-Band Mesh WiFi 6 System (2-pack and 3-pack options)

Designed to deliver fast and reliable connectivity, Linksys Atlas Pro 6 capitalizes on the latest WiFi 6 (802.11ax) standard to deliver gigabit speeds of up to 5.4 Gbps with 6-stream connectivity to every corner of the home. The WiFi 6 (802.11ax) standard enables users to access the 160 MHz bandwidth – the least-congested channels available on the 5GHz band – which offers incredibly fast connectivity. The faster peak data rates allow work-from-home, online learning, streaming, and gaming devices to operate simultaneously without diminished bandwidth – more than 30 devices with coverage up to 2,700 square feet per node.

Velop AX4200 Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 6 System (1-pack, 2-pack and 3-pack options)

Powered by the Qualcomm® Networking Pro 800 platform, a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., the Velop AX4200 system combined the benefits of the latest WiFi standard with Linksys' award-winning Velop Intelligent Mesh™ Technology to deliver true gigabit WiFi speeds with the flexibility, scalability and interoperability with Velop mesh systems. The Velop AX4200 system is designed to manage the demands of more than 40 devices with coverage up to 2,700 square feet per node, all sharing the same bandwidth. It also contains 4 gigabit ethernet ports to provide uninterrupted high-speed connectivity for wired smart TVs, streaming devices and gaming consoles.

Velop AX5300 Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 6 System (1-pack and 2-pack options)

The Velop AX5300 WiFi 6 Mesh system is engineered with next-generation orthogonal frequency-division multiple access (OFDMA) technology which decreases latency in high-density environments to deliver high speed WiFi to multiple devices simultaneously. The router's MU-MIMO technology allows downloads and uploads simultaneously, making it the ideal system for instantaneous and uninterrupted use across all devices. The router covers 3,000 square feet per node and is designed to manage the demands of more than 50 devices on the same bandwidth. What's more, the Velop AX5300 WiFi 6 Mesh system comes with BSS technology which eliminates interference from nearby networks so that users can be assured of the strongest, clearest signal for their devices.

E8450 Dual-Band WiFi 6 Router

The E8450 Dual-Band WiFi 6 Router may be compact but it offers reliable and powerful WiFi 6 connectivity supported by MU-MIMO technology. It covers up to 2,500 square feet and can connect to more than 25 devices at gigabit speeds of up to 3.2 Gbps - giving plenty of bandwidth for surfing, streaming, and gaming, and keeping connected to the things that matter most. The E8450 has parental control and separate guest WiFi access, combined with WPA2/WPA3 encryption and SPI firewall to ensure that the network will always remain safe and secure.

Pricing & Availability

The products are available at Aone Plus Supplies & Services and Thunder Match from 19 January 2022 at the following prices:

Linksys Atlas Pro 6

o RM$1,188 (MX5502, 2 Pack)

o RM$1,688 (MX5503, 3 Pack)

Velop AX4200 Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 6 System

o RM$788 (MX4200, 1 Pack)

o RM$1,488 (MX8400, 2 Pack)

o RM$2,188 (MX12600, 3 Pack)

Velop AX5300 Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 6 System

o RM$1,248 (MX5300, 1 Pack)

o RM$2,388 (MX10600, 2 Pack)

E8450 Dual-Band WiFi 6 Router at RM 448

Imagery

Hi-res product images can be found here .

About Linksys

At Linksys, we strive to build the world's most reliable, innovative, future-ready wireless technologies that can securely connect every person and everything, effortlessly. Founded in 1988, Linksys has since established itself as a premier networking brand. Today, Linksys hardware products, software, and services are sold in 64 countries worldwide, ranging from home routers and mesh systems to business access points and switches. Recently, Linksys expanded into education and enterprise through its partnership with Fortinet, the leader in enterprise-grade security. Linksys. For every connection.



Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm Immersive Home Platform is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

About Tec D Distribution

Tec D Distribution, a TD SYNNEX company is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes, and unlock growth opportunities. Our end-to-end portfolio of products, services, and solutions, highly specialized skills, and expertise in next-generation technologies enable channel partners to bring to market the products and solutions the world needs to connect, grow, and advance. Tec D Distribution is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. To find out more, visit www.mytecd.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.