Linmon Media Proposed Listing on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange

HONG KONG, Jul 29, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - A leading drama series production company in China - Linmon Media Limited ("Linmon Media" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 9857.HK), today announced the proposed listing of its shares on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Hong Kong Stock Exchange").



Linmon Media plans to offer 15,139,300 Shares (subject to the Over-allotment Option), of which 13,625,300 Shares will be International Offer Shares (subject to reallocation), representing 90% of the initial offer shares; the remaining 1,514,000 Shares will be Hong Kong Offer Shares (subject to reallocation and the Over-allotment Option), representing 10% of the initial offer shares. Offer Price is between HK$27.75 and HK$33.30 per Share. Linmon Media will open for Hong Kong Public Offering in Hong Kong at 9 a.m., July 29, 2022 (Friday), and close at 12:00 noon, August 3, 2022 (Wednesday). Dealings in shares of Linmon Media on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is expected to commence on August 10, 2022 (Wednesday). The shares will be traded in board lot of 100 Shares each. The Company's stock code is 9857.HK.



Morgan Stanley Asia Limited and China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited are the Joint Sponsors, Joint Representatives, Joint Global Coordinators, Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers.



Mr. Su Xiao, Co-founder, Executive Director, Chairman of the Board and President of Linmon Media Limited, said, "Our drama series have achieved great success in terms of both commercial value and artistic value. We take the lead in the development of premium original IP in-house and have built an abundant reserve of original IPs and strong pipeline, allowing us to possess a competitive edge over many of our competitors. Furthermore, we are committed to our diversified growth strategies. We continue to explore new growth avenues such as content marketing, derivative licensing and overseas distribution, in order to maximize the commercial value of our proprietary IP rights. In the future, we will continue to uphold our mission and vision of "shaping content by people, and shaping people with content", and strengthen our position in the PRC drama series market and enhance our overall competitiveness."



About Linmon Media Limited

Linmon Media Limited is a drama series production company in China with a track record of creating premium content. The Company typically creates high viewership drama series based on its abundant reserve of original IPs. According to Frost & Sullivan, The Company ranked the fourth among all Chinese drama series companies in terms of revenue in 2021. Six of its eight original drama series broadcast from 2019 to 2021 were high viewership drama series, representing a high viewership drama series rate of approximately 75.0%, far exceeding the average high viewership drama series rate of its top five competitors by revenue at approximately 45.9% from 2019 to 2021.



Issued by Porda Havas International Finance Communications Group for and on behalf of Linmon Media Limited.

For further information, please contact:



Porda Havas International Finance Communications Group

Mr. Bunny Lee +852 3150 6707

Ms. Angela Shi +852 3150 6778

Ms. Ivy Lu +852 3150 6788

Ms. Louise Liu +8621 3397 8796

Ms. May Yang +8521 3397 8725



Important Disclaimers:

1. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute or include any recommendation or invitation or offer (nor is calculated to invite such a recommendation, offer or invitation) by any person for acquisition, purchase or subscription of the securities of the Company nor does it intend to act as a recommendation of the sale of securities or any invitation, solicitation or offer for acquisition, purchase or subscription of securities in any jurisdiction. This press release should accordingly not amount an advertisement or invitation within the meaning of section 103(1) of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong) or a prospectus or an extract from or abridged version of a prospectus (including within the meaning of sections 2 and 38B, respectively of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance). This press release has not been reviewed or approved by The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited or the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong. Investors should read the prospectus of the Company for detailed information about the Company and the proposed offering before deciding whether or not to purchase any securities of the Company. An application to subscribe for the shares referred to in this press release by any persons shall be made solely based on the prospectus and the application forms to be issued by the Company on July 29, 2022.



2. No application for the shares of the Company should be made by any person nor would such application be accepted without the completion of a formal application form or other application procedure that is issued with or in respect of the prospectus.



3. The directors of the Company collectively and individually accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this press release and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts the omission of which would make any statement herein misleading.





