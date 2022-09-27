Linpard Ads celebrates its grand opening with a speech from Datuk Seri Stewart Low

Linpard Ads is excited to celebrate their grand opening with an inspirational speech from local community leader, Datuk Seri Stewart Low. The company has come a long way and is grateful for the support of their community.

Linpard Ads, a media company providing a combination media service that between the tradition and innovation. On September 24,2022 has announced the official opening of its office and company facilities at the Vista Tower, of the Intermark Kuala Lumpur. At the same time, Linpard Ads is very honoured to invite the local well-known community leader, Datok Sri Stewart Low to give an opening speech of the opening ceremony.

Isabella Dai, the founder of Linpard, has provided an explanation that the company offers a diverse selection of services and that Linpard Ads assists its clients in growing their companies including digital marketing, Kol marketing, KOL marketing, press-release marketing, with merged that of old fashion of media and the new media.

Isabella has also explained the Linpard Ads service of digital marketing is to use the digital channels to create and disseminate content. These could include websites, landing pages or social media posts. Linpard will help companies operated their own accounts on sites like Facebook, Youtube, Xiaohongshu through SEO work for example but also by managing the paid advertising, email newsletter, etc.

Linpard Ads offers a full range of services to help brands generate corporate value, including brand marketing and public relations. Linpard believes that Branding is an integral part in create awareness for a business among potential customer or clients which can lead them towards purchasing what you have available on the market with lower prices than competitor. With so, Linpard Ads bringing a team of profession including directors, media resources, makeup artists, photographers, KOLs, actor and other resources to assist their clients generate the brand value of company.

Besides, Linpard Ads provides a new way that combined press-release and KOL marketing strategy. This will help their clients to reach out an internationally impact. Linpard Adsl believes that overseas marketing basically refers not only to reaching customers or clients abroad but also increasing awareness of services or products amongst potential buyers who may live overseas as well.

Further, Linpard ads’ goal is to develop its KOL as fully successfully possible, which it does through providing their KOL with a highly qualified directors, photography, makeup artists, videographers, giving them an individualized intellectual property design for their needs. Also, targeting the audiences that are most likely going be interested in, to help their KOL reach a level as soon as possible. For those with numerous of subscribes but still struggling even further by offering opportunities galore cooperation between businesses who may want some promotion helps.

When people continued to doubt themselves, Isabella Dai (Founder of Linpard) chose to tell their audiences and company team members to believe in their own abilities and fight for their own future. They believe that anything is possible with enough determination. As what the Linpard’s slogan – “Reclaim your power, you are powerful than you believe”.

Contact Info:

Name: Isabella

Email: Send Email

Organization: Linpard Ads Sdn Bhd

Address: SUITE 42F, LEVEL 42 OF VISTA TOWER THE INTERMARK, Jln Tun Razak, 50400 Kuala Lumpur

Phone: +60 199988977

Website: https://www.linpardads.com/?lang=en



Video URL: https://www.instagram.com/reel/Ci9yILeDR_6/?igshid=NmNmNjAwNzg=

