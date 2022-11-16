Lion Global Investors is researching into AI to uncover the possibilities offered by technological advancements

Lion Global Investors leverages on the capabilities of artificial intelligence to keep up with the explosive growth in data and to analyse patterns and trends.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Global Investors (LGI), one of the largest asset managers in Southeast Asia, is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to keep up with technological advancements and the explosive growth of data.

LGI conducts traditional fundamental analysis using public disclosures from listed companies and inputs from sell-side research to make investment decisions. Current process uses pre-processed information to make investment decisions.

With the massive growth in data, LGI's investment team acknowledges the need to utilize AI to keep up with this growth and to incorporate the use of new types of data, which could potentially be difficult for humans to handle. The use of AI aims to improve LGI's decision making process and reduce reliance on employees' institutional knowledge as AI & Data Analytics techniques that incorporate quantitative models have proven to be more scientific and systematic. It will also improve efficiency in analysing new sources of data. Beyond using AI to analyse larger volumes and new types of data, LGI will also be using AI powered techniques to recognise patterns and infer interactions between different types of data (e.g. structured and unstructured data).

The AI initiative at Lion Global Investors is supported under the Financial Sector Technology & innovation — Artificial Intelligence & Data Analytics (FSTI-AIDA scheme), which aims to promote AIDA adoption and strengthen the ecosystem in Singapore's financial sector. The Monetary Authority of Singapore administers the FSTI-AIDA scheme, which is funded by the Financial Sector Development Fund.

"We are honored to receive support in adopting AI and data analytics in Singapore. Over the next two years, we will be strengthening our AI capabilities." said Gerard Lee, CEO, Lion Global Investors.

