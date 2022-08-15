Lion One Confirms High-Grade Gold Feeder Zone at Tuvatu, Fiji with TUDDH-601 Returning 54.9m of 12.22 g/t Au Including 20.10m of 23.03 g/t Au

26.20 g/t Au over 1.20m from 165.7-166.9m;

115.42 g/t Au over 1.80m from 252.4-254.2m;

12.22 g/t Au over 54.90m from 576.1-631.0m, including

- 23.02 g/t Au over 20.10m from 576.1-596.2m, which includes 29.24 g/t Au over 15.6m;

- 8.09 g/t Au over 20.70m from 602.5-623.2m, which includes 9.25 g/t Au over 7.80m and 15.03 g/t Au over 5.40m

6.72 g/t Au over 15.30m from 110.4-125.7m, including

- 41.16 g/t Au over 1.20m from 117.3-118.5m;

28.68 g/t Au over 1.80m from 305.4-307.2m;

4.69 g/t Au over 10.20m from 357.9-368.1m, including

- 9.58 g/t Au over 1.20m from 358.8-360.0m,

- 6.99 g/t Au over 1.20m 362.1-363.3m, and

- 8.41 g/t Au over 1.50m from 363.9-365.4m

8.73 g/t Au over 6.00m from 424.2-430.2, including

- 31.94 g/t Au over 1.20m from 426.3-427.5m

Figure 1. Image from Leapfrog software showing the modeled lodes representing the Tuvatu resource in semi-transparent gray with the traces of drill holes TUG-141, TUG-145 drilled from the same location along the exploration decline, and TUDDH-601 drilled at a dip of -85° from surface. Lower image overlays the mineralized intervals as colored discs that reflect grade (see Figure 3 caption for grade scale).

Figure 2. A) TUDDH-601 at 579.7m showing pervasively altered andesite grading 142.33 g/t Au; B) close-up of photo A; C) TUDDH-601 at 580.0m grading 108.99 g/t Au; D) close-up of photo C.



Figure 2 contd. E) TUDDH-601 at 580.2m qtz-py hydrothermal bx vein grading 140.99 g/t Au; F) close-up of photo A; G) TUDDH-601 at 583.5m showing hydrofractured qtz-py vein grading 4.73 g/t Au; H) TUDDH-601 at 593.9m showing coarse visible gold in qtz-py veining grading 230.37 g/t Au.

Figure 2 contd. I) TUDDH-601 at 592.2m showing very fine py-VG veins in pervasively altered andesite grading 33.77 g/t Au; J) close-up of photo I; K) TUDDH-601 at 609.0m qtz-py-roscoelite vein grading 10.49 g/t Au; L) TUDDH-601 at 610.8m qtz-py vein grading 20.31 g/t Au.





Figure 2 contd. M) TUDDH-601 monzonite-andesite contact at 617.0m grading 5.48 g/t Au; N) TUDDH-601 at 617.8m qtz-py vein in bleached andesite grading 11.67 g/t Au; O) TUDDH-601 at 621.5m qtz-py vein in bleached andesite grading 2.54 g/t Au; P) TUDDH-601 at 628.3m qtz-py vein in sercitized andesite grading 20.14 g/t Au.





Figure 3. Vertical section looking West of the mineralized intervals in TUG-141 and TUDDH-601 that were drilled in essentially the same plane. Grades in ppm Au shown as colored discs are as follows: 0.1-0.2, blue; 0.2-0.3, light blue; 0.3-0.5, green; 0.5-1.0, yellow; 1-3, orange; 3-10, red; >10, fuschia.

Figure 4. Schematic diagram of a horizontal plan at approximately RL= -260m illustrating the interpreted interplay between mineralized lodes and lithologic contact between monzonite (pink) and andesite (green), in the area of the TUG-141 high-grade discovery. The NE-trending monzonite-andesite contact is shifted to the south along UR1 at the location of the mineralization intersected by drill holes TUG-141 and TUDDH-601. Lodes UR1-UR2 pair appears to merge together at depth, with the NS-oriented lodes intersected by the NE-SW UR4 lode.





Figure 5. Figure looking North and down 45° showing the next two planned drill holes (yellow) testing the high-grade zone discovery of TUG-141. Planned hole 1 from surface which has started drilling as TUDDH-608 will test the width of the zone; planned hole 2 from the underground decline is scheduled to begin drilling soon and will test for possible down plunge extent.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Grade (g/t Au) TUDDH-601 165.7 166.9 1.2 26.20 Incl. 165.7 166.3 0.6 13.38 Incl. 166.3 166.9 0.6 39.01 168.1 171.7 3.6 1.00 190.3 190.6 0.3 4.21 252.4 254.2 1.8 115.42 Incl. 252.4 252.7 0.3 26.29 Incl. 252.7 253.3 0.6 159.98 284.8 286.3 1.5 2.37 362.8 363.4 0.6 1.61 474.1 474.4 0.6 7.29 Incl. 474.1 474.4 0.3 5.88 Incl. 474.4 474.7 0.3 8.69 569.8 570.4 0.6 1.49 576.1 596.2 20.1 23.02 Incl. 579.4 579.7 0.3 142.60 Incl. 579.7 580.0 0.3 109.00 Incl. 580.0 580.3 0.3 140.90 Incl. 580.3 580.6 0.3 263.40 Incl. 580.6 580.9 0.3 74.33 Incl. 580.9 581.2 0.3 25.89 Incl. 581.8 582.4 0.6 18.52 Incl. 583.9 584.2 0.3 5.03 Incl. 585.7 586.3 0.6 9.59 Incl. 586.3 586.6 0.3 9.43 Incl. 586.6 586.9 0.3 15.49 Incl. 586.9 587.2 0.3 18.06 Incl. 587.2 587.8 0.6 5.35 Incl. 588.1 588.7 0.6 39.23 Incl. 588.7 589.0 0.3 7.13 Incl. 589.0 589.6 0.6 26.15 Incl. 591.4 592.0 0.6 10.80 Incl. 592.0 592.6 0.6 33.77 Incl. 592.6 593.2 0.6 10.94 Incl. 593.2 593.5 0.3 28.67 Incl. 593.5 593.8 0.3 32.64 Incl. 593.8 594.1 0.3 230.40 Incl. 594.4 594.7 0.3 18.26 Incl. 594.7 595.0 0.3 50.32 598.0 600.7 2.7 0.50 602.5 623.2 20.7 8.09 Incl. 603.1 603.7 0.6 21.52 Incl. 603.7 604.3 0.6 9.40 Incl. 606.1 606.7 0.6 20.45 Incl. 606.7 607.3 0.6 10.48 Incl. 607.3 607.9 0.6 19.67 Incl. 608.5 608.8 0.3 20.64 Incl. 608.8 609.4 0.6 10.49 Incl. 609.4 609.7 0.3 5.74 Incl. 610.6 610.9 0.3 20.31 Incl. 612.7 613.0 0.3 19.61 Incl. 613.0 613.3 0.3 120.91 Incl. 613.6 613.9 0.3 7.67 Incl. 613.9 614.2 0.3 12.69 Incl. 614.2 614.8 0.6 12.29 Incl. 615.1 615.7 0.6 11.67 Incl. 615.7 616.3 0.6 9.65 Incl. 616.9 617.5 0.6 5.48 Incl. 617.5 618.1 0.6 11.67 Incl. 620.8 621.1 0.3 5.14 625.9 631.0 5.1 8.37 Incl. 626.8 627.1 0.3 10.01 Incl. 627.7 628.3 0.6 20.14 Incl. 629.5 629.8 0.3 18.01 Incl. 630.1 630.7 0.6 24.08 632.2 632.5 0.3 0.62 639.1 640.6 1.5 0.58 842 842.3 0.3 0.50 TUG-145 110.4 125.7 15.3 6.72 Incl. 110.4 110.7 0.3 18.77 Incl. 110.7 111.0 0.3 6.76 Incl. 111.9 112.2 0.3 6.30 Incl. 112.2 112.5 0.3 11.30 Incl. 115.5 115.8 0.3 6.91 Incl. 115.8 116.1 0.3 6.36 Incl. 117.3 117.6 0.3 40.73 Incl. 117.6 117.9 0.3 89.51 Incl. 117.9 118.2 0.3 9.80 Incl. 118.2 118.5 0.3 28.45 Incl. 120.3 120.6 0.3 7.77 Incl. 120.6 120.9 0.3 5.01 Incl. 120.9 121.2 0.3 8.62 Incl. 121.2 121.5 0.3 5.17 Incl. 121.5 121.8 0.3 13.73 Incl. 125.1 125.4 0.3 10.43 237.6 239.1 1.5 1.36 262.8 263.4 0.6 3.31 Incl. 262.8 263.4 0.3 5.01 278.7 279.6 0.9 20.38 Incl. 278.7 279.0 0.3 24.16 Incl. 279.0 279.3 0.3 35.33 305.4 307.2 1.8 28.68 Incl. 305.4 305.7 0.3 150.76 Incl. 305.7 306.0 0.3 11.51 357.9 368.1 10.2 4.69 Incl. 358.8 359.1 0.3 6.25 Incl. 359.1 359.4 0.3 19.46 Incl. 359.4 359.7 0.3 9.21 Incl. 360.6 360.9 0.3 5.42 Incl. 361.8 362.1 0.3 5.75 Incl. 362.1 362.4 0.3 9.15 Incl. 362.4 362.7 0.3 9.83 Incl. 363.0 363.3 0.3 7.28 Incl. 363.9 364.2 0.3 14.47 Incl. 365.1 365.4 0.3 22.39 Incl. 366.6 366.9 0.3 6.03 Incl. 367.2 367.5 0.3 11.42 373.5 374.1 0.6 0.57 375.3 376.8 1.5 0.83 378.6 378.9 0.3 2.05 380.4 381.3 0.9 1.53 387.9 388.5 0.6 1.30 405.9 406.2 0.3 17.8 424.2 430.2 6.0 8.73 Incl. 424.5 424.8 0.3 5.83 Incl. 425.7 426.0 0.3 8.23 Incl. 426.0 426.3 0.3 5.26 Incl. 426.3 426.6 0.3 10.37 Incl. 426.6 426.9 0.3 34.48 Incl. 426.9 427.2 0.3 76.12 Incl. 427.2 427.5 0.3 6.81 Incl. 429.9 430.2 0.3 11.61 452.7 453.0 0.3 1.08 598.5 599.1 0.6 18.15 Incl. 598.5 598.8 0.3 33.68 600.6 600.9 0.3 0.91

Hole No Coordinates (Fiji map grid) RL final depth dip azimuth N E m (TN) TUDDH-601 3920444 1876508 347.9 878.9 -85 061 TUG-141 3920759 1876459 139.2 675.0 -55 162 TUG-145 3920759 1876459 139.1 692.1 -58 161 TUDDH-608 3920472 1876281 286.4 800 planned -65 089 planned hole 2 3920582 1876435 118.0 500 planned -66 139