Lioner Accelerates its Growth with Establishment of Singapore Business

Lioner establishes new entity in Singapore to further service and solidify its commitment to high-net-worth clients in Asia

HONG KONG, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lioner International Group Ltd. ("Lioner"), a financial services pioneer, today announces that it has made a strategic move in expanding its holistic servicing network to Singapore through the establishment of a new entity in Singapore, which aims to service high net-worth (HNW) clients in the region. The development is a tremendous milestone, fulfilling the Group's objective to expand its footprint in Asia, following a hugely successful launch in Hong Kong less than a year ago. This move compliments what Lioner has always embraced that is to become one of the finest yet full-service brokers in Asia.

Lioner International Group is a pioneer in three-in-one solution, covering insurance, trust and family office advisory services. Leveraging the advantages of its flexible partnership model and talent pools in Hong Kong and Singapore, Lioner's Singapore business will in due course allow the Group to broaden its coverage to the Southeast Asia market on insurance solutions and the needs of HNW clients.

"We are looking forward into working on this Singapore project less than a year after our Hong Kong launch. Our rapid development is the result of our commitment and ability to holistically serve the Asian HNW community," said Andrew Chan, Partner of Lioner, who is tasked with the role of developing, leading and managing the business in the region.

He added, "Many HNW families are facing significant business succession needs and challenges. In today's rapidly changing economic environment and with the impacts of Covid-19 still being felt, Lioner and our team of experts are able to provide bespoke solutions and value-added strategies for our bank partners, family offices and clients in the region, helping them to navigate the complexities relating to their personal and family wealth, including family members or wealth relocations, and offer them integrated, tailored and all-in-one services to address their evolving needs."

Singapore possesses many advantages for family offices and wealth management companies, including favorable government policies and a world-class legal and governance environment. Last year, Singapore's Wealth Management Institute (WMI) launched the Global-Asia Family Office Circle ("GFO Circle"), designed to further support the sector's growth. The expansion plan, together with the advantages of Singapore's financial infrastructure, have allowed Lioner's Singapore office to offer more effective cross-border support to Asian communities, more efficient consultancy services and bring a wide spectrum of global solutions to clients.

About Lioner International Group Ltd.

Lioner International Group Ltd. is the one and only integrated Insurance, Trust and Family Office consortium in the industry, founded by ethnic Chinese partners, that offers total solution services for Ultra-High-Net Worth and High Net Worth individuals, families and businesses with unique and diverse needs. With more than a century's combined industry knowledge, our best-in-class professionals strive to provide sophisticated and world class expertise in protecting legacy and preserving wealth for clients around the world. Additional information is available on https://www.lioner.com. Follow us on LinkedIn or visit our newsroom at https://www.lioner.com/insights/ for the latest company news.