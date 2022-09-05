Lioner Announces The Launch Of Singapore Entity

To Accelerate International Growth

HONG KONG, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lioner International Group Ltd. (Lioner), a financial services pioneer, announced today that its Singapore entity, Lioner International Consultancy Pte. Limited., has recently obtained a Financial Adviser's (FA) license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, paving the way for it to expand its pioneering 3-in-1 insurance, trust and family office advisory services for high-net-worth (HNW) clients in the city, as well as building greater synergy across the region.

Andrew Chan, Partner at Lioner Group, will spearhead the firm's business development efforts in Singapore, overseeing all sales initiatives and strengthening relationships with key intermediaries and stakeholders. Andrew will also be a key enabler that helps HNW clients in the city access bespoke wealth planning solutions, while charting an ambitious expansion strategy across APAC.

Lioner has also appointed Leonard Chu as Chief Executive Officer of its Singapore operations, responsible for building the firm's success in this strategically important market and advancing the company's business growth strategy. Leonard is an industry veteran with nearly 20 years of experience having worked in renowned financial institutions such as Morningstar, AIG and Standard & Poor's. In his new role, he will be bringing solid management capabilities and leading the business operations in Singapore to further propel the growth of the company.

Remarkable Growth Momentum

Lioner has experienced tremendous growth since its launch in 2021, with revenues having grown by 63% in the first half of this year. Its rapid growth is the result of successful partnerships with leading private banks and asset management firms, which see Lioner as a trusted partner offering comprehensive services in the region. Furthermore, the company has doubled its headcount in the first six months of 2022 to keep up with its accelerated business growth. As a licensed financial adviser in Singapore, Lioner's expansion will bring its growth to the next level, boosting its client base and enhancing its service offerings. Lioner prides itself for having Asian values firmly at heart, enabling a deep-rooted understanding of client needs in this market.

Andrew Chan, Partner at Lioner Group said: "Amid the volatility in the global business and market environment, HNW individuals have been turning to Lioner to help them navigate through this uncertain landscape, benefiting in turn from the strategic advice and holistic solutions we have been able to offer. I am delighted to take on the responsibility for building our reputable client servicing capabilities in Singapore and charting an ambitious expansion strategy in the city and across the region."

"This new milestone illustrates the commitment and capability of our team in realizing Lioner's growth vision. It is a testament to the strength and vision of our team and positions us to capitalize on the significant global opportunities ahead of us", he added.

Leonard Chu, CEO, Singapore at Lioner Group said: "Lioner is known for its pioneering financial advisory services and fast-growing business strategy. I am very excited to join the company and help establish the new operations in Singapore. As a financial hub for family offices, Singapore enjoys a stable business environment, supported by a strong rule of law and a deep talent pool for the financial services industry. I believe the new Singapore office will complement Lioner's Hong Kong operations to further propel the growth of the company."

The launch of the Singapore office coincides with the firm's one-year anniversary, demonstrating the growth momentum and success of the firm within its first year of establishment. As it embarks on its second year, the firm is looking forward to further enhancing its complete solution offerings and capabilities to fulfil clients' evolving needs as well as expanding its operations into Mainland China.

About Lioner International Group Ltd.

Lioner International Group Ltd. is the one and only integrated Insurance, Trust and Family Office consortium in the industry, founded by ethnic Chinese partners and operating in Hong Kong and Singapore, that offers total solution services for Ultra-High-Net-Worth and High-Net-Worth individuals, families and businesses with unique and diverse needs. With more than a century's worth of industry knowledge, our best-in-class professionals strive to provide sophisticated and world class expertise in protecting legacy and preserving wealth for clients around the world. Additional information is available on https://www.lioner.com. Follow us on LinkedIn or visit our newsroom at https://www.lioner.com/insights/ for the latest company news.