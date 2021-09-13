Lioner Appoints Another Top Industry Veteran as Partner

To Strengthen the 3-in-1 Amalgamation with profound Wealth Planning experience

HONG KONG, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lioner International Group Ltd. (Lioner) announced the appointment of Andrew Chan as Partner of Lioner, effective from today. Andrew, an industry veteran with more than 20 years of solid wealth planning experience from his various positions in private banks, insurance brokers and accounting enterprises. He will be instrumental in bolstering the region's first 3-in-1 solutions organization and strengthening Lioner's ability to serve high-net-worth (HNW) individuals, families and businesses worldwide.

Andrew is based in Hong Kong and will work collaboratively with top talents of the highest calibre at the company to steer the business forward with his exceptionally strong wealth planning experience and concrete working relationships with business partners developed from his time at numerous world class and reputable financial institutions.

Joseph Lin, Responsible Officer of Lioner, said: "In Asia, many high-net-worth individuals and families are faced with endless succession planning concerns and challenges and are continuously looking for a conglomerate like Lioner with an integral and all-in-one services platform to address their complex needs. Andrew's diverse and extensive experience in both trust and wealth planning will further enhance our service and elevate our solutions offerings, delivering exceptional value to our clients worldwide. His joining is a powerful endorsement of our commitment to growth and expansion. For those who know Andrew, his proven leadership and talent development experiences will definitely be an asset to Lioner and also crucial for realising our ambitious expansion strategies in Asia."

Andrew came from Malaysia and prior to joining Lioner, he was the Deputy General Manager of Charles Monat Associates, Hong Kong since 2018, where he led and grew a team of professional consultants, inspiring them with his extensive experience in wealth advisory. He was also a team leader in Private Client Services at Mercer Limited from 2016 to early 2018. Andrew was the Head of Fiduciary and Trust services at Standard Chartered Private Bank (North Asia) from 2010 to 2016 when he and his team played a prominent role in the collaboration between Standard Chartered private bank and Standard Chartered commercial banking business, serving their mutual clients with bespoke and tailored wealth planning solutions. In the early 2000s, he changed from a wealth planning tax specialist to join HSBC International Trustee Limited. Together with the other wealth planning professionals in the market, he succeeded in unveiling and capitalizing on the significant wealth planning opportunities in the Greater China market when it started to boom.

Andrew Chan, Partner, said: "I am very excited and felt honoured to be joining Lioner. As a Malaysian Chinese wealth planning professional, I am very keen in leveraging my experience in helping those who have been bombarded with confusing marketing information in the ever-changing and complicated landscape of family office or wealth planning sectors. I am particularly proud to be part of this uncontested company where I can leverage my cultural background and create synergies with our unique 3-in-1 amalgamation together with our best-in-class professional experts and advisors to derive tailormade solutions for our clients with evolving needs. With the uncertainties under Covid-19, we must be flexible and nimble enough to react responsively to this fast-paced wealth planning ecosystem and live up to our clients – Lifelong Companions, supporting their present and embracing their future."

About Lioner International Group Ltd.

Lioner International Group Ltd. is the one and only integrated Insurance, Trust and Family Office consortium in the industry, founded by ethnic Chinese partners, that offers total solution services for Ultra-High-Net Worth and High Net Worth individuals, families and businesses with unique and diverse needs. With more than a century's combined industry knowledge, our best-in-class professionals strive to provide sophisticated and world class expertise in protecting legacy and preserving wealth for clients around the world. Additional information is available on https://www.lioner.com. Follow us on LinkedIn or visit our newsroom at https://www.lioner.com/insights/ for the latest company news.

