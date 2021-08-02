Lioner International Group Launched To Redefine the Concept of Wealth Planning

As an industry pioneer, Lioner is the one and only Insurance, Trust and Family Office conglomerate founded by ethnic Chinese partners, creating a 3-in-1 solutions consortium by leading the industry into a new era

The Group is committed to gather top talents with technical know-how to provide high-net-worth individuals, families and businesses unparalleled and customized solutions, with customer centricity as key focus

Lioner aims at forging impartial and independent wealth planning solutions to its clients by always helping them achieve their best interests with the unique 3-in-1 consortium

HONG KONG, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Believing there is no better time than the present, Lioner International Group Ltd. (Lioner), officially launches its services today to offer holistic Insurance, Trust and Family Office services to high-net-worth (HNW) clients with diverse needs. Wholly owned by the Group, the synergy from all three pillars establishes a one-stop solution to provide an integral and a sustainable ecosystem to navigate the complexities of wealth and the uncertainties of a changing market.

Lioner is committed to help clients organize their wealth and provide expert advisory support to capture opportunities to grow their wealth securely. Together with Lioner Advisory Services Limited, their strategic partner based in China, Lioner offers HNW clients' access to a broad spectrum of value-added consultancy services ranging from corporate governance, tax planning and legal expertise. Lioner's visionary team who have unparalleled expertise strives to ensure clients' family legacy will endure and grow over the generations.

As the helmsman and Responsible Officer of Lioner International Group Ltd., Joseph Lin is dedicated to leveraging his breadth of industry knowledge and experience to help clients achieve financial security and contentment from knowing their wealth and legacies are well managed and protected in safe hands.

He has been in the financial services industry for more than 38 years. With his extensive experience spanning from notable banks such as HSBC, Citibank and Standard Chartered to reputable global insurance brokerage companies, Joseph is keen to ensure the clients' wealth planning solutions can meet the highest compliance standards at Lioner. "It is important for us to deliver the highest quality of service at all times because we treasure each and every relationship. The trusting partnerships we form with our clients is not just an approach to business, but a way of life."

The organization is also supported by acknowledged leaders in respective fields who embraces a philosophy driven by three indispensable attributes - Belief, Experience, and Vision. Each partner has over 25 years of experience in the insurance and wealth planning industry and all advisors pursue excellence and strive to serving clients with the utmost devotion and dedication.

Tony Chan, Partner of Lioner International Group Ltd. and an industry veteran, trusting that "Having a deep understanding of the Asian cultures, Lioner can easily and fully comprehend the complexity of the needs of Asian clients and serve them with best possible solutions. I am excited to be part of Lioner, a true Game Changer of a one-stop shop which I dare to say that not many in the market offers the services like we do. Our unique and pioneer business model provides us with immense business opportunities that I just cannot wait to capture with my extraordinary team."

Joseph further elaborated, "Our organization believes in offering the best possible solutions to our prestigious clients. Lioner is devoted to offer them the peace of mind by assisting them to achieve their best interests and fulfil different life goals. For that reason, we focus on key talent acquisition hoping to gather best in class professionals who can fully immerse with the core values of Lioner's, becoming our clients' "Lifelong Companion". It is this ethos that will allow us grow bigger, stronger and further in a customer journey that transcends generations."

At Lioner, the moves of breaking conventions and redefining the concept of wealth planning are testament to the strength and vision of our dedicated team, and position us to capitalize on the significant global opportunities ahead of us. With support of best-in-class professionals and strong connections, Lioner is ready to lead the industry to a new era. For more details about Lioner, please visit www.lioner.com

About Lioner International Group Ltd.

Lioner International Group Ltd. is the one and only integrated Insurance, Trust and Family Office consortium in the industry, founded by ethnic Chinese partners, that offers total solution services for Ultra-High-Net Worth and High Net Worth individuals, families and businesses with unique and diverse needs. With more than a century's combined industry knowledge, our best-in-class professionals strive to provide sophisticated and world class expertise in protecting legacy and preserving wealth for clients around the world.