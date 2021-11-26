Lioner launch ceremony attended by finance industry partners; new managing director appointed focusing on business growth

Over a hundred executives from the financial industry joined Lioner's launch ceremony, endorsing the company's unique all-in-one solutions across insurance, trust and family office

Katrina Chuk appointed Managing Director to strengthen Lioner's capability in serving clients in Greater China

HONG KONG, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lioner International Group Ltd. (Lioner), a pioneering financial service provider offering unique 3-in-1 solutions for wealth planning, today announces its official launch ceremony in Hong Kong, with over one hundred key executives from the financial industry in attendance, and at the same time announced the appointment of Katrina Chuk as Managing Director to drive business growth primarily in Greater China.



(From left to right: Joseph Lin, Responsible Officer of Lioner; Katrina Chuk, Managing Director of Lioner; Dixon Wong, Head of Financial Services and Global Head of Family Office at InvestHK; Raymond Cheng, President of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants; Tony Chan, Partner of Lioner; Andrew Chan, Partner of Lioner; Kelvin Fung, Group Chief Operations Officer of Lioner)

Charles Ng, Associate Director-General of Investment Promotion (Sector Specialists) of Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK), supported the ceremony. InvestHK set up a dedicated FamilyOfficeHK team earlier in the year, coinciding with the establishment of Lioner. InvestHK has reinforced Hong Kong's unique advantages as a prime family office hub in Asia. InvestHK's new team aims to promote family office business and offer one-stop services to family offices in Hong Kong. Lioner shares the same vision and is committed to leveraging Hong Kong's unique position and InvestHK's support to accelerate its growth in the region.

Ms Chuk is based in Hong Kong and she will focus on growing the business in Greater China, particularly mainland China, to take advantage of the gap in the market identified by Lioner for a truly holistic financial service for high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs). Ms Chuk is an industry veteran with more than 15 years' experience across insurance brokerage, banking and securities industries. She specialises in handling complicated multi-party contracts and premium financing deals. Prior to Lioner, Ms Chuk was Senior Vice President of International Planning Group (IPG).

Joseph Lin, Responsible Officer at Lioner, said: "We welcome Katrina. She is a native Chinese speaker with a deep understanding of Chinese culture. She has extensive experience and proven track record in understanding mainland Chinese client's unique requirements, addressing their diverse needs and delivering results. She brings rich expertise to the business, so it's tremendous to have her join the team. Chinese entrepreneurs have been very successful in creating and accumulating wealth over the past few decades. As their businesses mature, they are looking for ways to preserve that wealth and plan for succession. The Greater China region poses remarkable opportunities for Lioner. Katrina will be instrumental in finding, taking and building on those opportunities."

Katrina Chuk, Managing Director of Lioner said: "I am honoured to be part of Lioner's team. Together with other talents, I am keen to leverage my industry knowledge and experience with Chinese clients to expand the unique services Lioner offers to broaden our reach in Greater China. I am particularly excited about Lioner's integrated, 360-degree solution approach that enables me to help clients tackle various challenges in the journey of wealth planning and succession planning."

Commenting on the ceremony, Mr. Lin said: "We are excited to see many industry partners joining our launch ceremony and showing their keen support. Our integrated solutions for HNWIs are unique in the market. Through our flexible business model, we aim to foster strong relationships with our partners, complementing their offerings and benefitting each other in the long-run."

Lioner adopts a flexible business model that complements partners from private banking, asset management, insurance, and other professional services. The company tailors comprehensive solutions to complete partners' offerings for HNWIs and fulfill their unique needs. The results are greater client satisfaction due to greater efficiency, better financial returns, smooth succession and harmonious family relationships.

Lioner have recently established an internationally recognized information security management system, ISO/IEC 27001:2013, and obtained the certification by LRQA, Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance Limited, marking a milestone in the continuing growth and success of our insurance broker services organization. The certification demonstrates our commitment to providing the highest levels of information security care to our customers, and the same high level of conduct in our business practices.

About Lioner International Group Ltd.

Lioner International Group Ltd. is the one and only integrated Insurance, Trust and Family Office consortium in the industry, founded by ethnic Chinese partners, that offers total solution services for Ultra-High-Net Worth and High Net Worth individuals, families and businesses with unique and diverse needs. With more than a century's combined industry knowledge, our best-in-class professionals strive to provide sophisticated and world class expertise in protecting legacy and preserving wealth for clients around the world. Additional information is available on https://www.lioner.com. Follow us on LinkedIn or visit our newsroom at https://www.lioner.com/insights/ for the latest company news.