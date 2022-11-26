Lip Tongue Tie Release Treatment With Laser Surgery North/Michigan Park DC Update

Children's Choice Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics - Washington DC @ (202) 410-0088 updated its laser frenectomy (laser tongue and lip release treatments) for patients from North/Michigan Park and other areas in/near Washington DC

The updated service from Children’s Choice Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics – Washington DC includes laser frenectomy (laser tongue and lip release treatments). This practice is conveniently located at 2013 Bunker Hill Rd NE, Washington, DC 20018 and welcomes frenectomy patients from North/Michigan Park, Capitol Hill, Brentwood, Brookland, Eckington, Woodridge, Bethesda MD and other areas in/around Washington DC.



A laser infant frenectomy is the laser ablation of the labial or lingual frenum for infants with a laser. The procedure for infants is the same as it for adults. Infants that have problems nursing may have ankyloglossia (tongue-tie) and be a candidate for a laser frenectomy.



Some reasons for this treatment include baby’s inability to properly latch on to the mother’s breast, failure to thrive (poor weight gain), Improper tongue mobility, colic, reflux, painful nursing, speech development difficulties and more.



Dr Jonelle Anamelechi heads this team and adds that tongue tie “might not end up causing any serious problems for your child. However, there are some cases where tongue tie can cause issues that affect your child’s quality of life. Untreated, it can cause long term oral health issues, speech trouble and make eating some foods difficult”.



Dr Anamelechi is a published author with years of specialized experience and training in laser dentistry for children. She completed the specialized Pediatric Dental Residency Program at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center.



A patient recently said on Google “let’s be real— 5 stars is not enough. This is hands down the most therapeutic and child friendly medical facility ever. The entire staff— including the dentist— are incredible … week old son had to get a lip and tongue tie procedure, and there is nowhere else in the world would want him to get it done than here— truly the best and care deeply for patients. The dentist even sang during the procedure and did all she could to help him feel loved and supported. So so thankful for this practice and so lucky it’s right here in dc”





About Us: Children’s Choice Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics is led by Board-certified pediatric dentist and mother, Dr. Jonelle Grant Anamelechi, an alumnus of Duke University and the University of North Carolina Schools of Dentistry and Public Health. She is the President of the DC American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry and a member of the teaching faculty at Children’s National Medical Center and Georgetown University Medical Center. Her practice has offices in Carrollton, MD, and Washington, DC.

