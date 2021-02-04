Liquefy Partners with BNP Paribas Asset Management and CAIA Association to Publish Paper on the Future of Alternative Investments Tokenisation

HONG KONG, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquefy, a Hong Kong based tokenization platform, together with BNP Paribas Asset Management and the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) Association, have combined their respective expertise to release a consortium paper on the tokenisation of alternative investments.

The paper covers technological and financial considerations starting broadly from the basics of blockchain technology to the application of tokenisation to specific asset classes such as private debt, venture capital, infrastructure, and real estate, to name a few. It highlights current and future considerations for investors, banks, and wealth and asset managers seeking a comprehensive analysis of alternative investments tokenisation.

Adrian Lai, CEO of Liquefy, said, "Liquefy is particularly interested in the democratization and efficiencies that can be achieved via tokenisation, especially in relatively exclusive asset classes within alternative investments. We are extremely pleased to be able to bring our expertise to the table for such an ambitious project."

David Bouchoucha, head of private debt and real assets at BNP Paribas Asset Management, said, "We aim to raise clients' awareness of the benefits of tokenization and blockchain technology to access new pools of assets, for example within infrastructure financing, and how best to position for future innovation in this area."

Joanne Murphy, CAIA's managing director for Asia Pacific, said, "It is important that those tasked with developing and distributing the tokenized vehicles described in this fascinating new paper maintain a credo of 'investors first', something that should never be 'disrupted'."

The paper can be accessed here: https://liquefy.com/tokenisation_of_alternative_investments.pdf

About the Authors:

Founded in 2018, Liquefy has been widely recognised as a leading tokenisation expert in Asia; in 2020 it became the first company globally to obtain a financial license for the online distribution and OTC trading of tokenised assets. BNP Paribas Asset Management is the asset management arm of BNP Paribas, one of the world's foremost financial institutions, and offers high value-added solutions to individual savers, companies, and institutional investors. The CAIA Association is a global professional credentialing body dedicated to creating greater alignment, transparency, and knowledge for all investors, with a specific emphasis on alternative investments. The paper combines the collective expertise of Liquefy, BNP Paribas Asset Management and the CAIA Association.

To find out more about Liquefy please visit: https://liquefy.com/

To find out more about BNP Paribas Asset Management please visit: https://www.bnpparibas-am.com/en/

To find out more about the CAIA Association please visit: https://caia.org/

