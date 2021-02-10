Lisa Gamreklidze and Selena Trang join Sedgwick Richardson

New hires highlight the branding agency's focus on regional growth across Asia Pacific

HONG KONG, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick Richardson, Asia's branding, design and sustainability agency, today announced the appointment of two new senior hires. Lisa Gamreklidze joins the team as Executive Director and Selena Trang as Commercial Manager for Vietnam, effective immediately.

Gamreklidze joins from Eight Partnership--where she was Managing Director, Clients--for three years and was known for helping senior executives in the real estate and hospitality sectors identify and solve their brand and business goals. Gamreklidze has previously held leadership roles at Prophet, Publicis Groupe, Imagination and Haymarket Media Group in London and in Hong Kong. She looks after Greater China, alongside Andrew Kane, Managing Director for Greater China. She will be based at Sedgwick Richardson's head office in Hong Kong.

With almost two decades of professional experience working with Asian and international brands, she will bring her brand and design consultancy expertise to Sedgwick Richardson to drive strategic growth across Asia Pacific.

"Now more than ever, CEOs are looking to strengthen their brand's purpose to remain relevant. Joining Sedgwick Richardson during this period of unprecedented change allows us to have timely strategic conversations with business leaders who align with our commitment to design sustainable brands that drive shared value for our society and our environment," says Gamreklize.

Selena Trang will be joining the Southeast Asia team, working with Dominic Mason, Managing Director for the region. She brings eight years of client-side expertise with a background in business and hospitality management. Her new role leverages cross-industry experience to continue building strong partnerships across key markets. Selena will be reporting from the Vietnam office.

"Today, clients need to have their brands deeply understood in order to build trust among their stakeholders. My goal and Sedgwick Richardson's mission is to build that bridge between a client's brand and its ultimate markets," says Trang.

Both Gamreklidze and Trang bring to the fore key strengths in brand development for global MNCs and Asian brands, particularly in the areas of place branding, luxury, consumer business, technology and innovation.

Gamreklidze and Trang's addition to the Sedgwick Richardson team comes at a time when consumers across APAC are choosing brands of preference based on trust , highlighting a bigger need for brand trust today.

"Having Lisa and Selena onboard underlines our focus on serving clients across the region. We will benefit immensely from their ability to marry top-notch brand solutions and client consultancy with our purpose, to build belief in the future," says Gareth Richardson, Group CEO, Sedgwick Richardson.

About Sedgwick Richardson

Sedgwick Richardson is Asia's branding, design and sustainability agency. From hubs in Hong Kong and Singapore, the company serves clients across Greater China and Southeast Asia including Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines and Vietnam. Clients include iconic Asian brands such as Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific, SGX, HKEX, E&O Hotel, The Peninsula and Banyan Tree.

Established in London in 1985 the company has been headquartered in Asia since 1991 where it has served global brands such as PwC, Mercedes Benz, IBM, Samsung, Fuji-Xerox and Standard Chartered. To learn more, visit www.sedgwick-richardson.com

Contact

Greater China

Lisa Gamreklidze

Sedgwick Richardson

+852 2815 5030

lisa@sedgwick-richardson.com

Southeast Asia

Larisse Lava

Sedgwick Richardson

+65 8307 7310

larisse@sedgwick-richardson.com

