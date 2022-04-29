List your Auto Repair Shop/Auto Garage Initiative Online Platform Launched In Canada And The United States

—

Now representing over 12,000 car repair shops throughout North America, the addition of Auto Fix Buddy's services in Alberta gives car and truck owners the opportunity to keep repair costs down by comparing prices among local shop owners. The new service also benefits shop owners who can distinguish themselves among platform audiences.

Auto Fix Buddy levels the playing field between bigger car repair names and independently owned local shops. With the launch of their comparative platform, drivers in Edmonton, Calgary, Red Deer, and Banff can now evaluate repair costs and services among local shops to choose a fitting provider. Participating repair shop owners also benefit from a service that allows them to promote their businesses without paying hefty digital marketing fees.

Prior to the company’s innovative service, vehicle owners looking for a quality and affordable repair shop were forced to gather estimates from individual garages to determine which ticked the most boxes. Auto Fix Buddy removes this inconvenience by listing all local automotive services on one comparison platform.

The Auto Fix Buddy website is divided into sections that begin with two fields at the top of the page where the user is prompted to input their location and the make of their vehicle. The moment the user hits “search,” a list of nearby mechanics and repair shops shows up.

The second section of the site focuses on specialized services that include Heating & Air Conditioning, Brakes, Diagnostics & Testing, Powertrain & Engine specialties, and more.

The final two sections offer a carousel of featured local repair shops and a map of the area with branded pins that indicate locations.

Shop owners that list their services on Auto Fix Buddy can save both time and money by focusing on a free service that instantly reaches target audiences. Unlike hit and miss Pay-Per-Click ads and long-term SEO strategies attempting to break through saturated search engine results pages, Auto Fix Buddy places car repair shop services directly in front of local audiences actively searching for their services.

With the launch of Auto Fix Buddy in Edmonton and surrounding areas, drivers and shop owners alike now have access to a service that instantly meets vehicle owners’ needs while also helping shop owners achieve their overall business goals.

