LitePoint and MediaTek Collaborate to Accelerate Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Product Development

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LitePoint, a leading provider of wireless test solutions, today announced it is collaborating with leading chipset maker MediaTek to deliver turnkey design validation test solutions for MediaTek’s Wi-Fi 6/6E Filogic chips. The collaboration will enable MediaTek customers to simplify and speed test results for this new family of high-performance connectivity chipsets.



Wi-Fi 6/6E provides breakthrough connectivity experiences delivering multigigabit, low latency Wi-Fi and reliable connectivity for applications like streaming, gaming, AR/VR and more.

Through this strategic collaboration, LitePoint worked with MediaTek to create a version of LitePoint IQfact+ test automation software that enables MediaTek customers to test their Wi-Fi 6/6E designs with a complete and easy to use test flow. IQfact+ software works with the LitePoint IQxel family of test systems to provide MediaTek customers with chipset-specific test development software that enables rapid design validation through volume manufacturing with minimal engineering effort.

“LitePoint continues to drive innovation in test solutions for Wi-Fi products and we are pleased to be working with MediaTek to enable their customers to bring Wi-Fi 6/6E devices to market,” said Anna Smith, Vice President Worldwide Sales, LitePoint. “IQfact+ and IQxel offer MediaTek’s customer base a complete and easy-to-use testing platform for rapid design validation.”

“As the market changes and more people are working and studying from home, many applications rely on stable networking service, like video conferencing and 4K streaming. MediaTek’s Filogic family delivers fast, reliable and always-on connected solutions to give consumers a smooth, fast and interactive connected experience with incredible video quality,” said Alan Hsu, Corporate Vice President & General Manager, Intelligent Connectivity at MediaTek. “LitePoint’s testing platform will help our customers quickly and easily validate our Wi-Fi 6/6E solutions to speed up the time to market for the next generation of devices.”

Technical Details

LitePoint’s IQxel fully integrated test RF PHY test platforms include signal generation and analysis for Wi-Fi connectivity, meeting the needs of product development and high-volume manufacturing. The IQxel product family includes support for WLAN IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be with a frequency range from 400 to 7300 MHz for validation in the 6 GHz band, as well as a full range of connectivity standards such as Bluetooth 5.x, Zigbee and Z-Wave

To learn more about LitePoint’s IQxel product family, please visit: https://www.litepoint.com/products/iqxel-mw-7g

To learn more about MediaTek’s Filogic series, please visit: https://www.mediatek.com/products/connectivity-and-networking/mediatek-filogic-wifi-6

About LitePoint

LitePoint creates wireless test solutions and services for the world’s most innovative wireless device makers, helping them to ensure their products perform for today’s demanding consumers. A leading innovator in wireless testing, LitePoint products come out of the box ready to test the most widely used wireless chipsets in the world. LitePoint works with the leading makers of smartphones, tablets, PCs, wireless access points and chipsets. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California and with offices around the world, LitePoint is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER), a leading supplier of both automatic test equipment and industrial automation solutions. In 2020, Teradyne had revenue of $3.1 billion and today employs 5,700 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

