LitePoint Provides First Ultra-Wideband PHY Tester Validated for FiRa Consortium PHY Conformance

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LitePoint, a leading provider of wireless test solutions, today announced that it will provide the first Ultra-Wideband (UWB) test platform validated by the FiRa™ Consortium for PHY Conformance as part of their FiRa Certified™ Program.



The FiRa Consortium is a member-driven organization focused on the secure fine-ranging and positioning capabilities of interoperable UWB devices. LitePoint was the first test vendor to join FiRa and contribute their knowledge in device verification and certification.

Fine ranging and positioning capabilities allow UWB devices to very accurately and securely determine the position of peer devices, making the technology ideal for exciting use cases including hands-free access control, location-based services, and device-to-device services. For these new use cases to be developed and to promote a widespread adoption of UWB-driven applications, FiRa’s certification program fosters compatibility across chipsets, devices and services infrastructures.

LitePoint’s IQgig-UWB™ test platform has achieved the status of Validated Test Tool for the FiRa Consortium by successfully completing all the requirements for PHY conformance verification. This test solution is now available for Authorized Test Labs (ATLs) for PHY Conformance Certification testing or by FiRa members as part of pre-certification testing.

“The success of UWB lies in delivering seamless user experiences and device interoperability,” said Clint Chaplin, Secretary of the FiRa Consortium Board of Directors and co-chair of the Compliance and Certification Working Group and Senior Principal Standards Engineer, Samsung Research America. “Certification is an important component to ensuring that interoperability and we’re pleased to have validated LitePoint’s test platform as part of the Certification Program.”

“LitePoint has been committed to a thriving UWB ecosystem by joining the FiRa Consortium at its inception and contributing our UWB expertise to the compliance and certification efforts,” said Adam Smith, Director of Product Marketing at LitePoint. “We are proud that our IQgig-UWB platform is now the first PHY tester validated by FiRa for its Certification Program. It demonstrates that this platform is not only the perfect solution for R&D characterization and high-volume production but can now also be used for certification and pre-certification process.”

Technical Details

The LitePoint PHY test solution includes the IQgig-UWB, which offers complete UWB physical-layer testing with all signal generation, analysis, and processing contained in a single instrument combined IQfact+™ test automation software. IQfact+ application software provides complete automation for PHY conformance testing including tester control, Device Under Test (DUT) control, and data collection.

For more information about LitePoint’s UWB test and measurement capabilities, visit https://www.litepoint.com/products/iqgig-uwb/

About LitePoint

LitePoint creates wireless test solutions and services for the world’s most innovative wireless device makers, helping them to ensure their products perform for today’s demanding consumers. A leading innovator in wireless testing, LitePoint products come out of the box ready to test the most widely used wireless chipsets in the world. LitePoint works with the leading makers of smartphones, tablets, PCs, wireless access points and chipsets. LitePoint is also at the forefront of testing the burgeoning world of connected devices…the Internet of Things. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California and with offices around the world, LitePoint is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER), a leading supplier of both automatic test equipment and industrial automation solutions. In 2020, Teradyne had revenue of $3.1 billion and today employs 5,500 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

About FiRa Consortium

Headquartered in Beaverton, OR, the FiRa Consortium is a member-driven organization dedicated to the development and widespread adoption of seamless user experiences using the secured fine ranging and positioning capabilities of Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technologies. To learn more about the FiRa Consortium, visit www.firaconsortium.org.

