Lithium Battery Electric Bike At The Gioi Xe Dien Sai Gon

The Gioi Xe Dien Sai Gon is a distributor of electric bike products in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Lithium batteries are one of the most commonly used battery types in electric bikes today. Lithium batteries have many superior advantages compared to lead-acid and nickel-metal hydride batteries.

Firstly, Lithium batteries have a longer lifespan than others, which helps reduce replacement and maintenance costs.

Secondly, Lithium batteries have a larger capacity than others, which helps the bike to travel further and run longer before recharging.

Thirdly, Lithium batteries are not affected by the "memory effect" phenomenon, helping to maintain high performance over a long period. Electric bike users do not need to recharge the battery frequently to maintain the vehicle's performance.

Finally, Lithium batteries are designed to avoid explosion, and none contain harmful substances, which helps to protect the users and the environment.

However, Lithium batteries have two main drawbacks: they are more expensive than others, and users must comply with regulations on usage to ensure safety and prolong the battery's lifespan.

To use Lithium batteries for electric vehicles safely and effectively, users should keep in mind a few things. The battery should be fully charged before use to maximize running time and protect the battery from overloading. Use the original charger provided by the manufacturer. Store the Lithium battery in a dry, cool place and avoid direct sunlight when not using the vehicle for a long time. Replace when the battery is damaged. Signs of a damaged battery include overheating, swelling, and melting.

The products and services at The World of Electric Vehicles Sai Gon include:

Electric bikes: foldable electric bikes, mini electric bikes, electric sports bikes and imported 3-wheel electric bikes.

Used electric bikes.

Replacement parts: batteries, chargers, anti-theft locks, throttles, etc.

On-site repair and replacement services for parts in Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi City, and Dak Lak Province.

The electric bike products at The Gioi Xe Dien Sai Gon use high-quality Lithium batteries. The battery lifespan is verified to be between 1800 to 2200 charge/discharge cycles on average, equivalent to 5 to 7 years of use. One full charge can cover a distance of 40 to 70 km, and the charging time is between 4 to 5 hours.

During the first 7 days after purchasing a product, customers can exchange it for another at no extra cost if the replacement equals the original product.

The Gioi Xe Dien Sai Gon implements a warranty policy for all new and used electric bikes, specifically:

The frame is warranted for 3 years.

The motor is warranted for 2 years.

The electrical system and battery are warranted for 1 year (3-year warranty for Lithium batteries).

For electric bike products under warranty that require replacement parts, The Gioi Xe Dien Sai Gon uses genuine spare parts. The store provides free lifetime electric vehicle maintenance and roadside assistance without additional transportation fees. The Gioi Xe Dien Sai Gon covers the round-trip shipping costs for customers far from the service centers.

The Gioi Xe Dien Sai Gon was established in 2012. After more than 10 years of development, the store has successfully made its mark as a reputable distributor of electric vehicles in Vietnam. For more information about The Gioi Xe Dien Sai Gon, please visit: https://thegioixechaydien.net

