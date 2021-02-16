Lithium Werks Elects Jack Perkowski to Board of Directors as a Non-Executive Director

AUSTIN, Texas and ENSCHEDE, The Netherlands, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Werks BV is proud to announce the election of Jack Perkowski as a non-executive director to the Lithium Werks Board of Directors. Perkowski joins founders T. Joseph Fisher, III and Christian R. Ringvold as directors of the company.



Perkowski brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in fields of corporate strategy, raising capital and assembling management teams.

Perkowski founded ASIMCO Technologies in 1994, and from 1994 to 2008, served as the Chairman of ASIMCO's Board of Directors and the company’s Chief Executive Officer. Under Perkowski’s leadership, ASIMCO became one of the most important players in China's automotive components industry and gained a reputation for developing local management and integrating a broad-based China operation into the global economy.

In 2009, Perkowski founded JFP Holdings, a merchant banking firm focused on China, where he now serves as Chairman. JFP Holdings was established to help integrate the world’s greatest providers of technology and know-how with China’s rapidly growing economy by helping foreign companies gain access to the China market and helping domestic companies develop global footprints.

Perkowski currently also serves on the China Advisory Council of Magna International Inc., one of the world's largest auto suppliers; the Board of Advisers for the Center for Emerging Markets at Northeastern University; the International Advisory Board of Management and Economics (IABME) at Tianjin University in China; and as a member of the Board of Directors for ADOMANI, Inc., a publicly traded electric vehicle company.

Widely recognized as an expert on doing business in China, Perkowski authored Managing the Dragon: How I’m Building a Billion Dollar Business in China. Perkowski is a frequent speaker and commentator on the subject of China to the broadcast media.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jack to our Board. His international contacts and global business acumen will be of great benefit to Lithium Werks as we continue to grow and expand our international presence,” commented T. Joseph Fisher, III, who is co-founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Lithium Werks possesses the world’s most comprehensive portfolio of Lithium Iron Phosphate materials, cells, intellectual property LFP patents and products. Lithium Werks operates in China, Europe, and the United States. For more information, please visit us at www.lithiumwerks.com.

