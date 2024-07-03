LiTime to Debut New Electric Outboard Motor LiFePO4 Battery at ICAST, the World's Largest Sport Fishing Trade Show

—

From July 16 to 19, the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando will host the 2024 ICAST , the world's premier sport fishing trade show. This event, often referred to as the "Super Bowl" of the fishing industry, showcases the latest gear and accessories from top brands. Shenzhen-based battery brand LiTime will unveil its latest innovation: the market’s first lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery designed specifically for electric outboard motors. These new products aim to enhance the fishing experience and will be available for a 15-day online pre-sale starting June 28 on the LiTime website, offering special pre-sale prices.

Innovation in Battery Technology: The First of Its Kind for Electric Outboard Motors

In May 2023, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency set stringent greenhouse gas emission standards under the Clean Air Act, focusing on the transportation sector and existing gas turbine standards. Electric boats are emerging as the future trend, rapidly replacing fuel-powered vessels. In response to these regulations and market demands, LiTime developed two electric power batteries for boats: the 12V 100Ah OBM battery and the 36V 100Ah OBM battery.

These new batteries are the first specifically designed for marine electric outboard motors. They feature IP65 dust and water resistance, upgraded low-temperature protection, and smart capabilities with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity via QR code scan, allowing users to check power status easily on their smartphones. The advanced Battery Management System (BMS) provides over 20 types of protection, supports 500A/1S discharge, automatic recovery within 30 seconds after overload, and enhanced resistance to moisture and salt spray.

High Performance: Long-Lasting, Lightweight, Maintenance-Free Batteries

The 12V 100Ah OBM (Outboard Motor) LiFePO4 battery : This battery supports configurations up to 5S5P for a total of 60V 500Ah, specifically designed to meet the high-capacity needs of outboard motors, accommodating 24V, 36V, 48V, and 60V outboard motors. With an energy capacity of 1280Wh, it can manage surge discharge currents up to 500A for 1 second, handling the initial high current during motor startup. It also features a sustained discharge rate of 1.2C for 3 minutes and can automatically recover from overload protection within 30 seconds, eliminating concerns about battery shutdowns.

The 36V 100Ah OBM (Outboard Motor) LiFePO4 battery : This battery supports 4P2S configurations, and two in series can power a 72V electric outboard motor up to 10 horsepower. A single battery is equivalent to three 12V 100Ah lead-acid batteries in series, achieving superior performance with no messy cables, saving space of two lead-acid batteries, reducing weight by 65%, and doubling endurance. It also offers over 4000 deep cycles, exceeding the lifespan of lead-acid batteries by more than five times.

Offline Debut: Introducing New Products Exclusively at ICAST

ICAST, which attracts industry experts and innovative companies globally, provides an ideal platform for LiTime to showcase its cutting-edge lithium iron phosphate battery technology. As a member of the American Boat and Yacht Council (ABYC) , LiTime is dedicated to providing safe and reliable marine batteries. The launch of the new electric outboard motor batteries marks a significant step in the brand's 2024 strategy, aiming to broaden the application of their batteries across various scenarios. By participating in ICAST, LiTime aims to enhance brand visibility, demonstrate its innovation and technological prowess, and gather valuable market feedback from American customers to optimize their products and services. This aligns with their vision of "making new energy products accessible to everyone and achieving energy independence and freedom."

About LiTime

Based in Shenzhen, China, LiTime has over 15 years of expertise in new energy storage. Focusing on user needs and technological innovation, LiTime offers comprehensive lithium iron phosphate storage batteries . Certified by the American Boat and Yacht Council (ABYC) and the American Sportfishing Association (ASA) , LiTime is committed to reducing the global carbon footprint and transforming the energy landscape.

Contact Info:

Name: Shafee Chang

Email: Send Email

Organization: Shenzhen LiTime Technology Co., Ltd

Website: http://www.litime.com/



Release ID: 89134477

If there are any deficiencies, discrepancies, or concerns regarding the information presented in this press release, we kindly request that you promptly inform us by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our dedicated team is committed to addressing any identified issues within 8 hours to guarantee the delivery of accurate and reliable content to our esteemed readers.