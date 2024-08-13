LiTime Marks 15th Anniversary with Launch of Smart Energy Storage Batteries

Upgrading LiFePO4 Batteries to Lifetime Smart Systems

—

LiTime, a leader in LiFePO4 batteries , is once again leading the energy storage market with its newly developed Bluetooth system and enhanced battery protection features. The 12V 100Ah Trolling Motor Bluetooth Battery incorporates smart technology directly into the battery, offering lifetime intelligent control for the brand’s marine series. This innovation removes the uncertainty of battery status for users while providing an additional layer of safety.

The 12V 100Ah Trolling Motor Bluetooth Battery features LiTime's proprietary Bluetooth 5.0 technology, allowing seamless automatic connection to a user's smartphone by scanning the QR code on the battery case. This enables real-time monitoring of battery data and status through the LiTime app. Additionally, this technology supports smart charging and discharging, automatically stopping the charging process once the battery is fully charged to prevent overcharging and slow down the aging of the electrode materials.

LiTime’s commitment to a lifetime smart system is further exemplified in its advancements in BMS technology. Leveraging feedback from over 30,000 users, LiTime has thoroughly upgraded its original BMS protection. The BMS in the 12V 100Ah Trolling Motor Bluetooth Battery now offers over 20 layers of protection, including a low-temperature charging cutoff that halts charging below 0℃, minimizing the risk of internal precipitates forming within the lithium battery. Charging automatically resumes at 5℃ without any user intervention. Additionally, discharging is stopped below -20℃ to prevent potential freezing of the electrolyte or damage to electrode materials, thereby safeguarding the battery’s capacity and performance.

In terms of basic functionality, the 12V 100Ah Trolling Motor Bluetooth Battery, sized as Group31, delivers 1280Wh of energy and 1280W of power, enabling extended sailing periods without the need for frequent recharges. It powers 30-70 lbs trolling motors and can also support other onboard devices like fish finders and electric fishing reels. Furthermore, it provides ample power to tackle challenging conditions such as wind, waves, and strong currents.

Additional features of the 12V 100Ah Trolling Motor Bluetooth Battery include:

IP65 waterproof and dustproof protection means that the battery is safeguarded when used in proximity to water, preventing damage in humid environments or accidental splashes. It also protects against marine salt spray and fine particles, preventing impurities from entering the battery and avoiding electrical shorts caused by water and dust.

waterproof and dustproof protection means that the battery is safeguarded when used in proximity to water, preventing damage in humid environments or accidental splashes. It also protects against marine salt spray and fine particles, preventing impurities from entering the battery and avoiding electrical shorts caused by water and dust. With a maximum continuous discharge current of 100A , the trolling motor can sustain high-load operations over long periods, ensuring it runs smoothly without risk of power loss. The peak 500A current for 1 second delivers an instant surge of power during boat startup, allowing the trolling motor to overcome the engine's initial resistance and get the engine running efficiently.

, the trolling motor can sustain high-load operations over long periods, ensuring it runs smoothly without risk of power loss. delivers an instant surge of power during boat startup, allowing the trolling motor to overcome the engine's initial resistance and get the engine running efficiently. With Top EV-Grade LiFePO4 cells, this 12V 100Ah Trolling Motor Bluetooth Battery can handle over 4000 deep cycles at 100% DOD, allowing it to endure multiple complete discharges without significant capacity degradation. This ensures it maintains strong performance even under heavy usage. The battery’s extended lifespan of over 10 years also reduces the need for frequent replacements, making a positive contribution to a low-carbon economy.

By deeply researching battery technology and keenly understanding user needs, LiTime consistently pushes its boundaries, advancing technological frontiers. The company has made considerable efforts and achieved significant outcomes in upgrading battery functions and expanding coverage across various scenarios.

LiTime has progressively enhanced its battery features, starting with basic models offering five essential protections. When they identified a need for batteries that could operate in low temperatures, they introduced the heated lithium battery. To address extreme weather conditions like hurricanes and blizzards, they developed Smart batteries with low-temperature charge cutoff protection. LiTime has carefully tailored its designs to meet the needs of users in various regions. Confronted with the challenge of heavy battery weights, LiTime created the 12V 100Ah MINI battery, which, at just 19 lbs, stands as the lightest in its class, marking a significant achievement in lightweight design and greatly improving portability. Furthermore, LiTime has successfully integrated smart technology into their products, offering Bluetooth-enabled and communication-capable batteries to meet the increasing demand for intelligent solutions.

LiTime has extensively addressed almost every marine battery requirement across various application scenarios. From the 12V 100Ah low-temperature Group31 battery designed specifically for trolling motors to smart technology-integrated trolling motor batteries, LiTime has thoroughly developed and optimized products for both electric outboard motor and fuel powered outboard motor applications. Moreover, LiTime has expanded its battery offerings to golf carts, introducing a range of models including basic, high-rate, and Bluetooth-enabled batteries. Responding to user feedback, LiTime continues to innovate and develop batteries for a wider array of applications, such as RV batteries, lawn mower batteries, home storage batteries, and wheelchair batteries, catering to the diverse needs of its users. LiTime is dedicated to delivering efficient, safe, and intelligent battery solutions, driving the ongoing advancement of energy storage technology.

The 12V 100Ah Trolling Motor Bluetooth Battery is now available on the LiTime website and will be offered at a special 15th-anniversary price of $289.99 during the LiTime 15th Anniversary Celebration from August 8 to August 28. Additionally, two other smart system batteries will be offered at discounted prices during the anniversary celebration:

is now available on the LiTime website and will be offered at a special 15th-anniversary price of during the from August 8 to August 28. Additionally, two other smart system batteries will be offered at discounted prices during the anniversary celebration: 12V 100Ah Group24 Bluetooth : Anniversary price from August 8 to August 28 is $289.99 , compatible with the original Group24 lead-acid battery size.

Anniversary price from August 8 to August 28 is , compatible with the original Group24 lead-acid battery size. 24V 100Ah Bluetooth : Anniversary price from August 8 to August 28 is $509.99, compatible with 70-100 lbs 24V trolling motors.

About LiTime

Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, LiTime has 15 years of leading experience in the new energy storage field. Focusing on user needs and leveraging technological innovation, LiTime continuously advances, committed to providing the best value LiFePO4 batteries. As an industry leader, LiTime is dedicated to offering green, sustainable, and efficient energy solutions, contributing to reducing the global carbon footprint and transforming the power grid landscape.

Contact Info:

Name: Shafee Chang

Email: Send Email

Organization: Shenzhen LiTime Technology Co., Ltd

Website: https://www.litime.com/



Release ID: 89137533

In case of identifying any problems, concerns, or inaccuracies in the content shared in this press release, or if a press release needs to be taken down, we urge you to notify us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our dedicated team will be readily accessible to address your concerns and take swift action within 8 hours to rectify any issues identified or assist with the removal process. We are committed to delivering high-quality content and ensuring accuracy for our valued readers.