Little Mountain Movers Academy Honored as Anchorage's Longest Serving Childcare Center

Little Mountain Movers Academy (LMMA) is honored by the Anchorage Assembly for 50 years of service, the city's longest serving childcare center. May 10, 2024, is Provider Appreciation Day. LMMA fosters children's growth, emphasizing faith and excellence.

—

Anchorage, Alaska – May 16, 2024 – Little Mountain Movers Academy (LMMA), previously known as Anchorage Christian Preschool, a beloved fixture in Anchorage's childcare landscape, has been recognized by the Anchorage Assembly for its exceptional dedication and service to the community. On May 7, 2024, the Assembly passed a resolution commemorating the center's remarkable 50 years of continuous operation, making it the longest-serving childcare center in Anchorage.

In a heartfelt tribute to the vital role played by childcare providers, the Anchorage Assembly designated May 10, 2024, as Provider Appreciation Day in the municipality. This special day serves to honor and celebrate the tireless efforts of childcare professionals like those at Little Mountain Movers Academy, who play an indispensable role in shaping the lives of young children and supporting families across Anchorage.

With 186 licensed childcare facilities operating within the municipality, serving a total capacity of 8,142 children, Little Mountain Movers Academy stands out as a beacon of stability and excellence in early childhood education and care. Since its founding half a century ago, the center has remained steadfast in its commitment to providing a nurturing, enriching environment where children can learn, grow, and thrive.

"We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from the Anchorage Assembly," said LMMA Director Lauren Dowd. "For five decades, we have been privileged to serve the families of Anchorage, and this milestone is a testament to the dedication of our staff, the support of our community, and the enduring trust placed in us by generations of parents."

Little Mountain Movers Academy offers a comprehensive range of programs and services designed to meet the unique needs of children at every stage of development, from infancy through preschool. Through play-based learning, individualized attention, and a nurturing environment, the center fosters the social, emotional, and cognitive growth of each child in its care. And with its recent capacity increase to 300 students, LMMA is actively hiring in an effort to serve even more children!

As Anchorage continues to evolve and grow, Little Mountain Movers Academy remains steadfast in its mission to provide high-quality childcare, developing Christ-Centered world changers, laying the foundation for lifelong success. With a legacy built on integrity, faith, compassion, and excellence, the center looks forward to continuing its vital work for generations to come.

For more information about Little Mountain Movers and its programs, visit https://www.littlemountainmovers.academy/ or contact 907-333-6535.

About the company: Little Mountain Movers is the longest-serving childcare center in Anchorage, Alaska, providing high-quality early childhood education and care for over 50 years. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for nurturing young minds, the center offers a range of programs tailored to meet the needs of children from infancy through preschool.

Contact Info:

Name: Lauren Dowd

Email: Send Email

Organization: Little Mountain Movers Academy

Address: 6575 E Northern Lights Blvd.

Phone: 907-333-9575

Website: https://www.littlemountainmovers.academy/



