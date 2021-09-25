Little Rock AR Indoor Air Purification – AC Repair/Maintenance Services Launched

Seaton Heat N' Air (+1-501-834-2610), an air conditioning contractor located in Sherwood, Arkansas, updated its range of indoor air quality improvement services for homeowners in Little Rock and the surrounding areas.

With the recent announcement, the contractor is dedicated to helping local clients maximize air conditioning performance, extend their system’s life, and improve their quality of living.

The experienced technicians understand that AC maintenance is essential to avoid costly repairs and issues of a shortened lifespan, and their updated services are designed to keep the client’s home and AC system running smoothly all year round.

A complete AC system maintenance program at Seaton Heat N’ Air includes air filter maintenance and air conditioner filter changes. Over time, air filters collect dust, spores, hair, dander, and other particles which affect indoor air quality. Such particles are particularly dangerous for those with allergies and asthma, with the Environmental Protection Agency listing poor indoor air quality as one of the top five health risks in America.

To ensure a cleaner, healthier, and fresher air in their clients’ homes, the team will install the REME HALO by RGF, an ultraviolet treatment system that destroys particles and germs, and neutralizes odors, air pollutants, VOCs, smoke, mold, bacteria and viruses. The system is mounted into the air conditioning system’s air ducts, preventing these contaminants from being recirculated to the air in the home.

The technicians are also qualified in air conditioner repair. Some of their AC services include refrigerant and thermostat repair and replacement, heat pump repair, multi-zone air conditioning system repair, whole house filter system repair, and humidifier/dehumidifier service, among others.

In addition, the Seaton Heat N’ Air team attend regular training to stay up-to-date on the latest equipment and methods in the industry.

A satisfied client said: “Chris and the crew at Seaton Heat N’ Air are the best at what they do. I had moved into a multi level house with an outdated HVAC system totally inadequate for the heating and cooling needs. They diagnosed the problem, got my old system up to code, and recommended an added unit to the upstairs only. This brought my overall costs down, and my electric bill was cut in half the same month.”

