Live, Work and Play: JERDE introduces new projects around the world

SINGAPORE, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking on projects of varying scale and programs, JERDE (The JERDE Partnership) is introducing new mixed-use, commercial and hospitality projects opening in 2021 around the world that allows societies to live, work and play. The iconic and internationally renowned architecture and urban planning studio has a team based in the Los Angeles headquarters, as well as offices in Singapore, Shanghai, and Hong Kong, with projects across continents.

Highlight projects opening in 2021 include Universal CityWalk at Universal Studios in Beijing, Powerlong Zhuji Plaza in Zhejiang, Distrito Armida in Monterrey, and Rykadan Office Headquarters in Hong Kong SAR.

"We spend most of our lives in buildings, whether this is our flats, our offices, or the nearest mall. But in architecture, it's not about just the building itself as it is the experience you are able to have within. As part of our placemaking philosophy at JERDE, we create experiential designs, designs that provide an experience, an emotion. We are trying to create spaces and objects that are attuned to the human emotion so that these spaces are exciting, welcoming, subtly achieves the ultimate goal, and provides wonderful memories," says Kenneth Ho, JERDE Shareholder and Senior Design Principal based in Singapore.



JERDE was appointed to recreate the magic of the original CityWalk in Los Angeles, for Universal Studios Beijing. Unlike the more linear concept used in the original in Orlando, also designed by JERDE in 1994, the Beijing concept calls for a hub and spoke design, with a central plaza where people gather.

At the core of CityWalk in Beijing, spanning across 53,350 square meters, a grand plaza serves as a central meeting place and junction of bustling pedestrian pathways. This urban hub is adjacent to the Entertainment Terrace as well as surrounded by restaurants and retail, all enlivened by street performers and dynamic graphic visuals including a giant LED screen that offers an immersive digital experience. Visitors can access CityWalk through the theme park, metro station, and water taxi hub.



Known for its picturesque mountains and rivers, Zhuji is one of the China's breathtaking tourist cities, in which there is a state-level scenic region, Huanjiang River-Wuxie Scenic Region. JERDE's masterplan for Powerlong Zhuji Plaza positions the 190,000 square meters site to be the main community gathering space for the ChengXi ShangWu district, located near the high speed train station and connected to Wuxie Lakefront park.

Consisting of a four-level mall, a lush park with trees and water pools to cool down summer days and host festivities, a street retail village featuring local community retail, and an amphitheater with a large LED screen, the new destination will be filled with enriching and uplifting experiences.



With views of the iconic mountain skyline of Monterrey, Distrito Armida is a new multi-phase mixed-use project created to support a fully serviced lifestyle in the upscale city of Monterrey, Mexico. Masterplanned and designed by JERDE, the project offers new offices and a full-spectrum community that has been conceived in a space covering 25 hectares. Phase 1, opening this summer, features an iconic office tower atop a commercial podium full of shops, restaurants, and outdoor spaces at the south end of the site. The 20-floor office building, branded Torre Malva, is next to a WeWork and a 170-key boutique hotel that is currently under construction.

Future phases include connection to an adjacent hospital and school, as well as residential towers that will open in a couple of years. Distrito Armida will attract young professionals, families and business owners with a modern outlook and appreciation for urban living. The curving loop of the Distrito Arminda master plan creates a quieter, more residentially scaled and activated zone, with slower traffic speeds, less noise, and more pedestrian activity than the main thoroughfare.



Adding to its portfolio of office building design and interior design, JERDE's newest award winning project is the talk of the town. Winning Gold for Interior Design at MUSE Design Awards, and First Place for Interior Workplace (Concept) at Rethinking the Future Awards 2021, the interior design of the building's public space includes the main entrance corridor, lobby, lounge, parking garage, and restrooms. To compete with similar office buildings in the Wong Chuk Hang district, the chosen personality archetype was 'The Ambassador' – cultured, worldly, erudite, and sophisticated – exactly the artistic edge and distinct identity and story this project needed. The design theme can be seen through all materials and artworks chosen to bring life to the space.

Keeping with the times and insights on importance of mindfulness and a sense of calm in co-working spaces, the 130,000 square feet site was designed with a sky garden on the sixteenth floor, offering building occupants a place of refuge and respite, and a zen garden that sits in the transitional space between the front desk and elevator lobby, greeting visitors and occupants alike with a reminder of another culture.

