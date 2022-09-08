LiveArt and Huang Yuxing Announce Exclusive NFT Collection Available this September

—

LiveArt announced today an upcoming partnership with Huang Yuxing (b. 1975, Beijing) to co-create “Meta-morphic: the Genesis of Huang Yuxing,” an exclusive NFT drop by the contemporary artist. Already renowned for his dexterous paintings, Huang will expand on his physical work and enter the digital realm through Meta-morphic, the genesis collection of generative NFTs. Each NFT will evolve and unlock alongside a collector’s participation.

This NFT drop is produced and published by LiveArt, which launched in early 2021 by a team of former Sotheby’s and Christie’s leaders to bridge the physical and digital art worlds. The collaboration between two leading forces in the art world will bring their collective creativity to the rapidly maturing world of digital art.

“Meta-morphic is my first generative NFT project. This new medium allows a new kind of exploration of recurring motifs in my work - minerals, rivers, and pines - and the themes of nature and of time that are hallmarks of my artistic journey.” Said Huang.

Since its inception, LiveArt has innovated within the NFT and art spaces, producing the first-ever physical-digital NFT selling exhibition, as well as launching the $ART token, which facilitates community and governance around the LiveArt marketplace while providing holders insider access to the art world.

Huang Yuxing is widely recognized for paintings that reflect and preserve the process of their creation. His work’s exceptional synthesis of styles has broad appeal, with imagery that calls back to traditional Chinese landscape painting rendered in an ultra-contemporary neon palette that verges on abstraction. Huang’s works have already passed the $8-million mark at auction, most recently via the sale of his epic riverscape Seven Treasure Pines (2016–19) which sold for HK$64.8 million ($8.3 million), more than 13 times its high estimate, a record sum for a Chinese artist born after 1970.

“We are thrilled to be working with Huang Yuxing on his ‘Genesis’ NFT collection,” said Marisa Kayyem, head of LiveArt NFT division. “Yuxing’s arresting work brings together tradition and innovation, not limited by constraints or boundaries. He is an ideal partner in LiveArt’s mission to support creators in exploring blockchain as an artistic medium, bring traditional collectors into the digital space, and expose crypto collectors to breakthrough contemporary artists.”

“Meta-morphic: the Genesis of Huang Yuxing” will be available this fall exclusively at https://liveart.io.

About LiveArt

LiveArt is a premium platform that connects the art world with Web3. With unique technology built by art industry leaders, LiveArt brings creators, collaborators, and collectors into the metaverse. Artists can mint their works in the Creator Hub with powerful rights management and unbreakable resale royalties. The LiveArt White Label Suite enables galleries, museums, and brands to launch and manage their own Web3 projects and work with the LiveArt NFT Studio and our partners to curate and market drops. And the LiveArt Developer Lab empowers the most advanced coders to work with our innovative Web3 technology.

LiveArt provides the ultimate bridge between the physical and digital art worlds – blending technology, innovation and deep knowledge of the art market. Our $ART token facilitates the community and governance around the LiveArt marketplace while providing insider access to the art world. Holders of the $ART token are eligible for exclusive rewards and access to digital and physical art, advance notice of drops, and membership in the LiveArt DAO.

About Huang Yuxing

Huang Yuxing (b. 1975, Beijing) is widely recognized among his generation for his ability to create paintings that reflect and preserve the process of their creation. Colors, brushstrokes, and traces of the artist’s hand endure on his canvases after being continuously overlaid and blended. The meticulous brushstrokes and intense colors that pervade his works are grounded in the traditional Chinese realist technique, ‘Gongbi Zhongcai’, while building upon these principles through a signature contemporary style that continues to evolve.

Huang’s artistic practice is marked by exceptional depth: while his works may at first recall an Expressionist style, they are deeply rooted in a detailed construction of landscape and human form that effuses vibrant color and reflects the experience of creation. Huang’s works are marked by a sharp and clear contrast between the vitality of color and the harsh realities of life. Rivers, bubbles, treasures, sunrises, and sunsets are recurring motifs in his works that are presented with dazzling visual effect, yet embody the artist’s extensive study of individuals, nature, life, politics, and beyond.

