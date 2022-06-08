LiveU Acquires its Oceania Channel Partner, Pacific Live Media

Strengthens LiveU's go-to-market strategy in key markets, following last year's acquisition of UK partner Garland Partners Ltd.

HACKENSACK, N.J., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveU, the leader in live video streaming and remote production solutions, today announced the acquisition of its longstanding channel partner, Pacific Live Media ("PLM") as part of its strategy to get closer to its customers in key markets. Chris Dredge, PLM's Managing Director, has been representing LiveU and its solutions for many years, supporting leading broadcasters, sports organizations, production companies and online media in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.



Chris Dredge, Managing Director and Founder, Pacific Live Media

The announcement follows last year's successful acquisition of LiveU UK partner Garland Partners Limited as the Company increases its direct presence in specific regions. Over the last couple of years, LiveU has seen strong growth in the APAC region, especially in Australia, with increasing demand for LiveU cloud-based and hybrid live video solutions for news, sports and other live productions.

Samuel Wasserman, LiveU's CEO and co-founder, said, "We're delighted to welcome Chris Dredge and the PLM team into the LiveU family. PLM has excelled in sales, service and support of LiveU's customers in the region. With his deep technological knowhow and passion for LiveU, Chris has played a central role in growing our business. Our joint customers are some of the most innovative adopters of our cloud-based remote production workflows worldwide. This move will help us to maximize our business potential and expand our end-to-end offerings as live events come back in full after the pandemic, facilitated by the tremendous local service and support."

Yaal Eshel, General Manager – LiveU Asia, added, "I'm very happy to welcome Chris to the APAC team and believe that his experience, knowledge and understanding of customer needs will be an asset for LiveU on both a regional and global level."

Chris Dredge, Managing Director and Founder, PLM, "We are truly excited to join LiveU! LiveU's best-in-class solutions have been the main growth engine for our company and coming together as one entity is the natural next step. LiveU's technology delivers on so many levels and, as a trusted partner, we have taken great pleasure in developing innovative workflows that deliver increased production efficiency as well as a superb viewing experience. We can't wait to see what else we can do to help customers with their live events, officially part of LiveU."

PLM was set up in 2016 as a specialist contribution vendor with the aim of helping customers with their live media projects and problems in the best way possible. LiveU selected PLM as their sole distribution partner for the Oceania region, having partnered with Chris for several years previously.

About LiveU

LiveU is shaping the future of live video, powering video production workflows and cloud services for news, sports, and other verticals. Building on our global market leadership and innovation, LiveU offers the highest quality, reliable and cost-effective end-to-end solutions for all types of live productions – producing more for less. Our broad portfolio ranges from our portable production-level field units and smartphone apps to satellite/cellular hybrid solutions and next-gen cloud-based IP management, orchestration, ingest and distribution solutions. With over 5,000 customers in 150 countries, LiveU's technology is the solution of choice for global broadcasters, sports, and other organizations (including government, education, public safety, enterprise, and production houses), streaming live video to TV, mobile, online, and social media. LiveU is a recipient of Frost & Sullivan's 2021 North America New Product Innovation Award for its LU800 unit and a winner of the 71st Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards in recognition of its innovation and achievement in Video over Cellular Internet Protocol (VoCIP) technology. For more information, visit www.liveu.tv, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn or Instagram.

