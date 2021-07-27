HONG KONG, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global media and technology company Verizon Media lends its expertise to virtual bank livi bank's livi PayLater campaign in Hong Kong's first programmatic bus shelter panels through the Verizon Media Demand-side Platform (DSP), joined hand with iProspect Hong Kong, part of Dentsu International network and DDB.



livi bank launched Hong Kong's first programmatic bus shelter Omnichannel ad to reinforce the livi PayLater campaign launch

The eye-catching thematic Ad featuring local celebrity Stephy Tang was injected into 13 bus shelters across different Hong Kong districts - all of which are prime business districts popular among people on the move. Programmatic bus shelter panels enable livi to reach out to potential customer through re-targeting. The campaign came right after JCDecaux Cityscape bring in the break through solution powered by VIOOH platform to HK recently. [LINK] Verizon is one of the connected demand-side platforms (DSPs) to provide the solution.

Matthew Chan, Head of Sales, Hong Kong and China of Verizon Media, explains the technology in more details, "Verizon Media DSP offers the full-stack expertise - truly connecting publisher, advertiser and audience. When the audiences are exposed to the programmatic bus shelter panels, this group of audience will then be retargeted via display and native formats Verizon Media DSP network which drives campaign conversions. Building the success on omnichannel, advertisers can maximize their advertising yield through the transparent and advanced campaign management system."

Debuting from now till the end of Aug, the livi PayLater campaign spotlights Stephy Tang playing the duo role as a relationship counselor and a financial adviser, highlight the great flexibility that livi PayLater offers. [ LINK ]

livi PayLater offers a new payment concept 'Buy Now Pay Later' service with a virtual Mastercard debit card, flexible repayment periods and automatic instalments, providing a smarter way of spending that allows customers to take control of their finances and live their way.

Michelle Chan, Director, Marketing, Business Development and Innovation at livi bank, says, "Consumer behaviour is constantly changing. We are excited to be the first virtual bank in Hong Kong to introduce the 'Buy Now, Pay Later' payment method. Our target audiences cover all walks of life so we are keen to adopt Verizon Media DSP to launch the first omnichannel programmatic bus shelter digital advertising campaign, which can retarget the audience on the web and other mobile sites for further engagement."

Verizon Media DSP's digital out-of-home channel bridges high impact inventory from leading local suppliers with the optimal target audiences through an omnichannel management system, whereby clients can effortlessly build and manage their campaign in a holistic, cross-device experience.

"Albeit the growing digital realm, OOH and DOOH campaigns still play a crucial role especially in Hong Kong," says Polly Ip, Business Director, Dentsu International Hong Kong. "Contextual targeting is in the world of online display and it is exciting that we are bringing this to the offline space, at scale and with impact. From a planning perspective, we are able to create better communication targeting and segmentation in a more integrated way, adding greater synergy across media touchpoints and building a seamless brand experience for marketers to engage with their audiences. We look forward to seeing more DSPs supporting programmatic DOOH in Hong Kong."

Credit:

Advertiser: livi bank

Media Agency: iProspect Hong Kong (a dentsu company)

Media Partner: Verizon Media

Creative Partner: DDB Group Hong Kong

About Verizon Media

Verizon Media, a division of Verizon Communications, Inc., houses a trusted media ecosystem of premium brands like Yahoo, AOL, TechCrunch and Engadget to help people stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and media partners to connect. From XR experiences to advertising and content technology, Verizon Media is an incubator of innovation and is revolutionizing the next generation of content creation in a 5G world.