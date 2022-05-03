Living Floral Fashion Accessories by Althea Wiles at Influencers Who Brunch

—

Althea Wiles, creative director for Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio and florist educator for J Althea Creative, recently participated in the Influencers Who Brunch campaign in Little Rock, Arkansas. Each participating influencer received a custom piece of floral jewelry at the brunch from Wiles created with their individual social media fashion and style in mind. Mary Kate Whitmire with Chic Little Honey and Alisha Curtis with Style in the Rock received dainty floral bracelets, while Sarah Jo Reynolds with XOXO Sarah Jo and Karen Alejandre with Kay P Beauty XO were given floral statement piece necklaces. Each gift was carefully wrapped and delivered by Althea Wiles during the brunch photoshoot.



“I have been consistently inspired by the design tutorials produced by Passionflower Sue. For this series created for the Influencers Who Brunch campaign, we used chrysanthemums, protea, mimosa, hyacinth, hypericum berries, scabiosa, astrantia, spray roses, ranunculus, anemones, and parrot tulips. The pieces turned out cheerful and vibrant just like the campaign and team involved,” says Althea Wiles.



“Althea’s living floral accessories are always a big hit. She can create necklaces, rings, earrings, hair accessories, handbag adornments, ascots and so much more. Her latest pieces for Influencers Who Brunch were beautiful, wearable and attainable for the everyday woman,” says Meredith Corning, PR agent for Althea Wiles.



By nature, these unique pieces are eco-friendly, especially when used in conjunction with local flower farms. Althea Wiles has developed long-standing relationships with the farmers in her area and encourages the use of locally-sourced resources, whenever possible. Wiles’ extensive knowledge of flowers and flower substitutions is a bonus for eco-conscious consumers who don’t want to sacrifice style for their buying standards. Wiles continues to educate her florist education clients on how to become a florist, manage the business of floral design and teach florists how to incorporate sustainable practices in their own systems.



About Althea Wiles: Althea Wiles is the founder and education director of J Althea Creative, a florist consulting program in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She is also the owner and creative director of Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio. Althea earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Hendrix College then completed her Arkansas Master Florist Certification. Her design studio takes part in 75-100 weddings and events annually and has been recognized by local and national publications as well as being a featured artist for the Art in Bloom gallery exhibits chosen and hosted by the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. She has also served as a floral design instructor in the horticulture department at the University of Arkansas.



Participating Influencers: Mary Kate Whitmire with @chiclittlehoney • Sarah Jo Reynolds with @itsmesarahjo • Alisha Curtis with @alishacurtis • Karen Alejandri with @kaypbeauty_xo



Participating Team Members: Art/Photography by Sydney Rasch • KB Studios • Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio • Meredith Corning PR • Meredith Events • Vibrant Occasions Catering • Our Mobile Kitchen • The Modern Rock

About Us: Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio is based in Fayetteville, Arkansas and is operated by Althea Wiles, a florist educator teaching clients the business of floral design through her consulting business, J Althea Creative.

