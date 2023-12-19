Livvy D Set To End 2023 With the Next Dance Floor Anthem “Take a Number – CLUB REMIX”

—

Livvy D (Olivia Dunbar), the groundbreaking pop-country rapper is about to release the next dance floor anthem with her upcoming single "Take A Number - CLUB REMIX" on December 15, 2023. This remix isn't just a musical progression; it stands out as Livvy D's preferred iteration of the song, a heartfelt effort that lays the groundwork for her future musical endeavors.

Rooted in her rural Virginia upbringing, Livvy D's music journey makes a vibrant change with the "Take A Number - CLUB REMIX." Infusing the energy of rap mixed with beats meticulously tailored for the dance floor, Livvy D 's upcoming single will provide an electrifying experience for those who enjoy clubbing, dancing, or looking for a good time. Livvy D says,“This feels like an entirely new song and experience. I absolutely love this version!” This isn't just a remix; it's a new beginning for Livvy D's artistic evolution.

The brand new music video for “Take A Number - CLUB REMIX,” shot against the neon backdrop of Las Vegas, not only adds an extra layer of glamor to the song, but also represents the emotion and excitement the song brings. Livvy D's presence against the vibrant Vegas lights elevates the visual experience that perfectly complements the infectious beats of the song.

In Livvy D's artistic journey, she has curated an extraordinary team, including managers such as Teresa Dunbar from 1FabLiv and Daniel Caggiano, the Founder of Ranknetics, with a history of collaboration with music artists spanning over two decades. Adding to the synergy, Livvy D was introduced to the accomplished Nashville Producer, Sean Giovanni from The Record Shop, to facilitate the creative direction and production of "Take A Number - CLUB REMIX." Karl Weidmann of Southern Cabin Films also expertly guided the creative direction, contributing to the overall artistic vision.

Livvy D is not just riding the wave of success but creating it. This collaboration marks a turning point in Livvy D's musical journey, as she continues to redefine the boundaries of her genre.

Praise for Livvy D's music has echoed across various publications and creators, such as Authority Magazine hailing her as "a badass b*tch with a closet full of tricks” and INSIDENOVA stating, “...The talented Gainesville-based performer known as Livvy D, is belting out bold and sassy songs in her signature pop-country-rap style while sporting sparkly boots and plenty of pinks.”

As Livvy D takes center stage with "Take A Number - CLUB REMIX," she cements her status as a force to be reckoned within the music industry and rap genre. This remix isn't just a song; it's the foundation upon which Livvy D begins her evolution as an artist and music journey. Livvy D's music is available on all major streaming platforms. For press inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact Dylan Howard at dylan@evolpro.co or view her EPK.



Contact Info:

Name: Dylan Howard

Email: Send Email

Organization: Livvy D.

Website: https://livvydmusic.com/



