LIXIL introduces Design DeepDive Live Sessions

SINGAPORE, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LIXIL, maker of pioneering water and housing products, recently introduced the Design DeepDive™ Live Sessions, a series of webinars that connect like-minded leaders to discuss design and architectural challenges in a post-pandemic world. With this initiative, LIXIL aims to tap on industry leaders' expertise and knowledge to inspire and empower these communities, young architects and students. At the webinars, renowned subject matter experts are invited to share their experiences and insights on the design and architectural landscape moving forward.



LIXIL Design DeepDive Live Sessions

The first ever Design DeepDive™ Live Session was launched in India in the beginning of 2020, with a total of 21 sessions hosted to date in the country. Some of the key topics discussed included "Sustainability and Hygiene by Design", "The Future of Architecture and Design" and "Juggling with the Mindsets". The webinars were presented by Reza Kabul, President of ARK Reza Kabul Architects; Patrik Schumacher, Principal at Zaha Hadid Architects (ZAHA); and Dipen Gada, Founder of Dipen Gada and Associates respectively. Executives from LIXIL brands -- American Standard, GROHE and INAX, co-presented the sessions, which saw a total viewership of 20,000 across all platforms. The sessions are available for viewing on the official Instagram account of GROHE India.

The Philippines edition then followed suit under the theme "Build a Better Normal". Industry experts, developers, and government planners were engaged in thought-provoking discussions to analyse the impact of COVID-19 on the real estate, construction, and design industries, as well as the challenges and ways forward. Renowned speakers presented their most compelling convictions and insights on the topics "Advising Clients in a Brave New World", "Co-creating with Government: Opportunities for Positive Change" and "Excellence in Times of Crises". These included Jojo Tolentino, CEO of Aidea APEX; Christine Bruckner, FAIA Director of Moser Associates; Royal Pineda, President and CEO of BUDJI+ROYAL Architecture and Design; and Tina Periquet, Interior Architect, Periquet Galicia Interiors. In all, the sessions in Philippines saw a total viewership of more than 10,900 across all platforms. The sessions are available for viewing on American Standard APAC's official YouTube channel, American Standard Philippines official Facebook page, the GROHE Pacific YouTube channel and the INAX YouTube channel.

Antoine Besseyre des Horts, Leader, LIXIL Global Design, Asia, explained, "During the global pandemic, hygiene and well-being have undoubtedly taken precedence for people and businesses where daily life & operations have been highly disrupted. Through our Design DeepDive™ Live Sessions, we support the architecture and design community by providing a platform to share their experiences, knowledge, concerns and thoughts on the 'new normal'. Design is about understanding people and crafting culturally relevant solutions that address real-life issues, enhancing their daily lives both emotionally and practically. I am confident that these webinars will inspire the development of new solutions that will address the needs and demands of consumers reflecting LIXIL's user-centric philosophy."

As the leader in pioneering water and housing products, LIXIL will continue to pay utmost attention and focus on design, innovation and consumer-centricity, developing hygiene technologies that address people's concerns and consumer pain points. Through this, LIXIL aims to make better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere.

With the success of the sessions in India and the Philippines, LIXIL plans to replicate and bring these sessions to its other key markets in the Asia-Pacific region.

