LIXIL Launches Flagship Store in Singapore to Tap on Growing Demand for Sustainable and Sanitary Living Solutions

The 6,000 square foot showroom will look to deliver an immersive retail experience for its consumers, featuring smart technologies such as virtual reality for interior design planning

SINGAPORE, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LIXIL, maker of pioneering water and housing products, today announced the launch of its flagship showroom in Singapore. Located at a heritage shophouse unit at 24 Mohd Sultan Road, the 6,000 square feet store is in the heart of Singapore's prime lifestyle district. Bringing multiple LIXIL brands under one roof, the store offers a wide range of sustainable living solutions, meaningful design and cutting-edge hygiene technology.

The launch of the store comes at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic and the planet's health has put issues such as sanitation and hygiene at the forefront of consumer minds. Besides offering LIXIL's unique hygiene technology through the store, LIXIL is also leveraging on their industry leading experience with a direct-to-consumer business approach and unparalleled retail concept to offer a full bathroom product line-up to reach more consumers segments. The showroom will feature products from GROHE and American Standard, with plans to include INAX, the Japanese brand that manufactures innovative sanitaryware and artistic ceramic tiles.

Satoshi Konagai, Leader, LIXIL Water Technology-Asia Pacific, said, "We are very happy to inaugurate our flagship showroom and hope to provide the best solutions for their living and working spaces. The customer and retail experience have always been very important to us at LIXIL and we are constantly looking for ways to maximize the value for our consumers."

He further added, "Today the world is more concerned than ever about hygiene. Singapore's recent commitment on sustainability and its exemplary handling of the pandemic showcases a rising awareness on these global issues, and we believe there is a growing demand for solutions to address them. Homeowners expect proven solutions that offer peace of mind. Our technologies such as Touchless faucets and flushing systems, Easy to clean solutions, Double Vortex flushing system, HygieneRim technology and Aqua Ceramic can help to provide the 'optimum hygiene' to our discerning consumers."

"Also, in a time where people are unable to travel and spend more time at home, they want to be able to feel relaxed and enjoy a spa-like experience right in their own home. Here our solutions like GROHE F-Digital Deluxe, GROHE SmartControl, GROHE Sensia Arena shower toilet can provide a 'home spa' experience to consumers by bringing the enjoyment of water to them."

Built on the brand's core pillars of hygiene, sustainability and innovative design, LIXIL's flagship showroom in Singapore takes an experiential approach at showcasing its award-winning water technology and living solutions.

Some of the key highlights that consumers can expect to see in the store:

Cutting-edge technologies in interior design, such as the GROHE F-Digital Deluxe Spa System which consists of a shower system with lights, steam and sound, controlled by an app; as well as GROHE Sensia Arena shower toilet, one of LIXIL's most internationally awarded product.

LIXIL's first 3D metal-printed faucet, the GROHE Allure Brilliant Icon 3D faucet retailing at S$34,234.24 .

. Kitchen solutions, such as the GROHE Zedra SmartControl which features our "push-and-turn technology", as well as GROHE Blue, the brand's sustainable living water filter system and faucet.

American Standard's elegant hygiene products such as its Line Sensor Technology Faucet, the elegant Acacia SupaSleek Collection, and its Signature Collection -- featuring its cutting-edge HygieneClean System for toilets, with its Double Vortex flushing technology, anti-stain Aqua Ceramic material, anti-bacterial ComfortClean technology and rimless Hygiene Rim design.

FREE 360 -degree virtual bathroom design and proprietary LIXIL's rendering service CustoMySpace, allowing visitors to shortlist their favourite products and render them in 3D in a virtual bathroom setting for them to bring their ideas to life.

LIXIL makes pioneering water and housing products that solve everyday, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all, and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard, and TOSTEM. Over 70,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day. LIXIL Group Corporation (TSE Code: 5938) is the listed holding company for LIXIL's portfolio of businesses.

