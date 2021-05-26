LIXIL showcases its four power brands at the 26th Kitchen & Bath China 2021, Shanghai

~ This year also marks the momentous occasion of LIXIL's 10th anniversary~

LIXIL, maker of pioneering water and housing products, with its four major brands; American Standard, GROHE, INAX, and LIXIL Kitchens, showcased a comprehensive display of the latest technology and innovative products at Kitchen & Bath China 2021. Presenting the latest concepts and designs, the four brands unanimously conveyed LIXIL's commitment to making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere.



LIXIL Kitchen’s booth at KBC 2021



American Standard’s booth at KBC 2021



INAX’s booth at KBC 2021



GROHE’s booth at KBC 2021

The first day of the exhibition witnessed the unveiling of the four booths of the brands followed by a press conference where leaders from LIXIL International (LI) including Bijoy Mohan (Leader, LI); Shinji Ito (Leader Fixtures, LI), Thomas Fuhr (Leader Fittings, LI) and Paul Flowers (Leader Global Design, LI), along with LIXIL leaders from Asia including Antoine Besseyre des Horts, Leader for LIXIL Global design team- LIXIL Asia, connected virtually with the media and partners. Adele Tao, Leader of LIXIL Water Technology- Greater China along with her team spearheaded the conference revisiting LIXIL's success in the past decade.

2021 is an important milestone for LIXIL as it marks its 10-year anniversary. Formed in 2011, LIXIL was created through a merger of five of Japan's most successful building materials and housing companies – TOSTEM, INAX, Shin Nikkei, Sunwave, and TOEX. These global brands are now a part of LIXIL's brand offerings alongside American Standard and GROHE. Sharing a similar heritage and providing an enriched product mix, these brands enable LIXIL to cater to different consumers' lifestyles and aesthetic pursuits.

Bijoy Mohan, Leader, LIXIL International said; "While each of our brands has its own unique personality and strengths, together they provide us with an unmatched offering and ability to meet the full scope of consumer preferences and needs. We are proud to bring more innovations to our consumers while celebrating the 10th anniversary of the founding of the LIXIL Group, during KBC 2021, one of Asia's leading kitchen & bathroom trade shows."

Over the years, LIXIL has adopted a multi-brand and multi-category strategy in Asia equipping it to cater to the needs of different products for different consumer groups. It is through this reliability provided by a complete portfolio of leading products and quality services, that LIXIL's combined strengths are widely recognized by our customers and end users.

"We have learnt a lot from dealing with this unprecedented pandemic and it's great to see that markets are now slowly getting back on track. The ongoing pandemic has led to a growing demand for better hygiene products and solutions, and with consumers spending more time at home, the demand for home spa experiences have also gradually increased. As a purpose-driven company, we will lead the way in introducing innovative and novel products to meet consumer demand. With China hosting the KBC this year, reaffirms our belief that the industry globally is making steady progress on its way to recovery," said Satoshi Konagai, Leader, LIXIL Water Technology- Asia Pacific.

Innovation and consumer centricity are at the core of every offering at LIXIL. The organization continuously observes and gathers consumer insights to understand the deep-seated and even unarticulated needs of consumers. With the new normal, consumers are now paying even more attention to hygiene and wellbeing which has increased the overall demand for products and technologies like touchless faucets and IoT enabled solutions.

"Our strength lies in being ahead of the curve in innovation. Being a global organization also gives us an edge over others, as we can utilize the best of talent and technology in R&D, design and marketing from across the world. LIXIL has responded to this major macro trend of health, wellbeing, and multi-purpose living spaces by focusing on retail and accelerating development for touchless faucets and flushing, antibacterial finishes, water filtration, bidets, and shower toilets," highlighted Satoshi.

"During the pandemic, we continued to build a platform-based, global product pipeline worth US$1 billion in sales across all our brands. This was key for us given the increased renovation demand with people now spending more time at home," he added.

Recently, LIXIL opened a new state-of-the-art design facility in Singapore (relocated from Thailand). This is one of the 6 LIXIL design centers across the world and the only one in Asia outside of Japan. LIXIL continues to invest in the Asia Pacific region to enable the overall development of the industry through innovation.

Key highlights from LIXIL's brands at KBC include:

American Standard

American Standard is known for its legacy of over 140 years of quality and innovation in delivering dependable bathroom solutions that combine thoughtful designs and innovative technologies. The brand has been redefining the standards of health, safety, responsibility, and beauty through solutions that are the ultimate combination of comfort and performance.

At KBC 2021, American Standard will showcase "Purposeful Designs for a Comfortable Living", with shower toilet solutions such as E-Lite Shower Toilet and Smart-Air E-Bidet, which feature purposeful functions for a comfortable and hygienic bathroom experience. Medical care and aging care solutions are also on display to showcase the full suite of innovative bathroom solutions that bring comfort to both residential and commercial users.

GROHE

If cutting-edge products are LIXIL's core competitiveness, then "design" is one of the key drivers of LIXIL's differentiation strategy. This year, GROHE will communicate the message on how the brand is "Shaping the Future of Water" in the industry. GROHE SPA will be launched as an independent luxury brand, showing its first two collections that deliver "Health Through Water" to luxury homes and hotels. The GROHE SPA New Allure bathroom fittings and accessories is indulgently designed, and colour coordinated. The new GROHE SPA Rainshower Aqua modular ceiling shower system comes with a selection of up to five spray types, together with the GROHE SPA AQUA body spray, to provide a spa shower experience to calm, relax, and rejuvenate your senses.

INAX

In Japan, skilfully utilizing limited space and creating a beautiful world within has become a coveted art. With a strong Japanese lineage, LIXIL integrates Japanese aesthetics and lifestyle into its design DNA. This year, INAX will present "Light and Shadow, Caring for You Day and Night", featuring the S600 LINE inspired by Japanese architectural practices to create spaces of unparalleled beauty through the masterful use of light and shadows. The bathroom solution with Intelligent Shower System, Cerafine™ vessel basins, innovative Shower Toilet and Bidets, embodies thoughtful Japanese technologies and the subtlety of Japanese hospitality to bring about tranquil moments and utmost comfort in the bathroom. The award-winning collection also includes the SATIS G shower toilet imbued with leading technologies such as Aqua Ceramic, Plasmacluster® and Powerful Air Shield Deodorizer, offering users the most hygienic cleansing.

LIXIL Kitchen

LIXIL Kitchen this year, with the concept of Human Fit Technology and Living Fit Design, will create the most suitable for Oriental elegant kitchen, bringing Japanese aesthetics into the Chinese kitchen life. With a full set of high-end series of products LIXIL Kitchens is ready to create a unique culinary art space with in your homes.

