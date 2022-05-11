Liz Bauer Named Chief Experience Officer to Turbo Charge CSG Growth

Company executive tapped to make customer and employee experiences extra-ordinary

DENVER, US – News Direct – 11 May 2022 – CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced Liz Bauer as executive vice president and chief experience officer, a new role designed to connect the power of CSG's people and culture with its obsession to help customers solve their toughest business problems. Bauer's expanded leadership responsibilities now include CSG's employee and customer experiences, marketing, sales enablement and communications. In this role, Bauer will amplify the impact CSG employees make as they strive every day to envision, invent and shape a better, more future-ready world."Liz is one of the best, most connected, most impact driven executives with whom I have ever worked," said Brian Shepherd, CEO of CSG. "Unleashing the power and collective impact of our diverse, global team under her leadership can help us delight our customers and our employees even more as we continue to execute against our bold $2 billion and beyond people-centric, growth strategy."A 20+ year veteran of CSG, Bauer's influence has stretched across the company's growth strategy, values-based culture, investor and analyst relations, marketing, and its customer-first business approach. With the addition of people and culture, Bauer will guide CSG's flexible-first workplace of the future philosophy focused on the continued elevation of CSG's culture; advancement of diversity, equity and inclusion; and development and support for all of its global employees."CSG's success is founded on doing what's right for our people so that they can do what's best for our customers," said Bauer. "Extraordinary customer experience starts with the employee, and that is why we're bringing our people and customer experience teams closer together. I'm honored to lead these talented teams as we elevate all of the amazing experiences that CSG proudly enables for many of the best brands in exciting high growth industry verticals all around the world."In addition to her work at CSG, Bauer is a current and founding member of the TM Forum Diversity & Inclusion Council and member of the World 50 CXO community. She served on the board of the National Investor Relations Institute, the founding board of West Denver Preparatory Charter School and previously chaired the Rocky Mountain WICT Gala.

