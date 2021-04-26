LIZHI INC. Partners with WM Motor to Create Branded Podcasts

GUANGZHOU, China, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LIZHI INC. ("LIZHI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LIZI), a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, today announced its cooperation with WM Motor, an emerging Chinese electric vehicle company, to create WM Motor's first branded podcast on the LIZHI Podcast app (LIZHI BOKE in Chinese). Last week, LIZHI announced that it entered into a collaboration with WM Motor to integrate LIZHI's in-car audio product into WM Motor's in-car system for its electric vehicles. LIZHI's in-car audio product is currently available on WM W6 model vehicles.

LIZHI Podcast is a vertical podcast platform that engages users with high-quality curated podcast content. WM Motor is an emerging electric vehicle company that provides innovative mobility solutions to consumers across China. Since its establishment in 2015, WM Motor has developed multiple smart electric vehicle models including WM EX5, WM EX6 Plus and the recently launched WM W6. The company's mission is to promote the development of smart mobility solutions through technological innovation.

Mr. Jinnan (Marco) Lai, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LIZHI, commented, "After announcing our partnership to create branded podcasts with POP MART and Tiger Brokers separately, we are excited to cooperate with WM Motor to create a branded podcast channel on LIZHI Podcast. We see podcasts as a new channel for branding and marketing for businesses like WM Motor, Tiger Brokers and POP MART. In the future, we look forward to collaborating with more enterprises and brands to help them increase brand awareness and attract a broader user base through podcasts."

LIZHI INC. has built a cross-border audio ecosystem consisting of audio-based social networks, podcast content portfolios and audio communities. The Company aims to bring people closer together through voices by its product portfolios. LIZHI's audio-based social networking products offering, including TIYA App, caters to users' evolving interest in social interactions in real time online and enables users to connect with friends having similar interests, entertain, chat online, and share their daily lives through voices. LIZHI also offers a vertical podcast platform, LIZHI Podcast, that provides users with curated content drawn from its extensive content library built over the years, as well as new podcasts provided by selected content creators. Since the launch of LIZHI App in 2013, the Company's flagship platform, LIZHI has cultivated a vibrant and growing online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform where users are encouraged to create, share, discover and enjoy audio, and experience immersive and diversified entertainment features through audio. LIZHI envisions a global audio ecosystem – a place where everyone can be connected through voices and across cultures. LIZHI INC. has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

