LIZHI Partners with Aranya Theater Festival to Launch "Migratory Birds Live Radio" Project

Experimental collaborative project to broadcast 300 hours of non-stop live audio content and exclusive podcasts

GUANGZHOU, China, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LIZHI INC. ("LIZHI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LIZI), a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, is partnering with the Aranya Theater Festival and the celebrated podcast label Midnightalks Podcast Network to launch the "Migratory Birds Live Radio" project. The partnership will produce live broadcasts and podcasts that will become the first 300-hour non-stop live audio broadcast in China's online audio industry.

The Aranya Theater Festival is the first seaside theater festival in China, with renowned director Meng Jinghui, acclaimed actress Zhang Ziyi, and prominent actor and director Chen Minghao jointly serving as artistic directors. As a key program at the festival, "Migratory Birds 300" brings together 300 creators with diverse backgrounds, hailing from all over the country, to display their works on site for a total of 300 hours of interaction, communication, performance and creation over a 12-and-a-half day period. Well-known dramatist and crossover artist Liu Chang will serve as the artistic planner for the festival and the founder of the "Migratory Birds 300" program.

From June 8th to June 21st, 2021, LIZHI Podcast will work with the celebrated Chinese podcast label Midnightalks Podcast Network to co-create "Migratory Birds Live Radio", the 300-hour non-stop live audio broadcast that captures the "Migratory Birds 300" program through dialogue, voice recordings, and live external link-ups. Both online live broadcasts and offline recordings will be used in tandem. The live broadcast will last 300 hours and the live content will be selected and edited into dozens of podcasts with a cumulative duration of about 40 hours, which will then be launched exclusively on LIZHI Podcast.

Mr. Jinnan (Marco) Lai, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LIZHI, said, "We are honored to work with the Aranya Theater Festival and Midnightalks Podcast Network to launch the 'Migratory Birds Live Radio' project, a pioneering collaboration in Chinese podcasting. Through the 300-hour live audio broadcast with real-time interaction, which is exclusively presented by LIZHI Podcast, our users can overcome distances to directly communicate and interact with the artists, and experience the unique charm of 'Migratory Birds 300' program more personally.

"LIZHI has always attached great importance to business innovation and technological breakthroughs. Thanks to LIZHI's in-house real-time communication (RTC) technology developed by the DOREME project (LIZHI's in-house audio technology solution), LIZHI Podcast can provide users with an interactive listening experience via high-quality live audio broadcasts for the 'Migratory Birds Live Radio' project. We plan to continue expanding the boundaries of podcasting and live audio broadcasting through continuous enhancement of our technical prowess, and drive long-term business growth."

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. (the "Company" or "LIZHI") has built an audio ecosystem with a global presence consisting of audio-based social networks, podcast content portfolios and audio communities. The Company aims to bring people closer together through voices by its product portfolios. LIZHI's audio-based social networking products offering, including TIYA App, caters to users' evolving interest in social interactions in real time online and enables users to connect with friends having similar interests, entertain, chat online, and share their daily lives through voices. LIZHI also offers a vertical podcast platform, LIZHI Podcast, that provides users with curated content drawn from its extensive content library built over the years, as well as new podcasts provided by selected content creators. Since the launch of LIZHI App in 2013, the Company's flagship platform, LIZHI has cultivated a vibrant and growing online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform where users are encouraged to create, share, discover and enjoy audio, and experience immersive and diversified entertainment features through audio. LIZHI envisions a global audio ecosystem – a place where everyone can be connected through voices and across cultures. LIZHI INC. has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.lizhi.fm .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the Securities Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

LIZHI INC.

IR Department

Tel: +86 (20) 3866-4265

E-mail: ir@lizhi.fm

Related Links :

http://ir.lizhi.fm/