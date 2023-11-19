Ljubljana, Slovenia 2-Room/2-Bath Luxury Apartment: Real Estate Listing Unveiled

The luxury real estate agents at ABC Real Estate (+386 1 3 000 000) have added a new entry to their listings of new 2- to 6-room apartments in Slovenia’s capital, Ljubljana.

—

ABC Real Estate is making available to prospective purchasers a 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment that was just built in 2023 for €593,287. The agents expect this luxury property to be especially popular among property seekers due to its location in one of the most exclusive residential complexes in the heart of Ljubljana, Schellenburg.

More details can be found at https://www.abc.si/s/Slovenia-Ljubljana-apartm

The brokerage said that the apartment is found in one of Slovenia's most luxurious multi-residential buildings. "Strategically positioned in the heart of the city, this architectural marvel combines the vibrant energy of urban life with the serene ambiance of the nearby Tivoli Park. The building boasts a welcoming reception area and a prime location that offers residents the unique experience of city living blended with the tranquility of green spaces," a spokesperson for the brokerage said.

"It stands as a symbol of elegance and convenience, ideal for those who seek the finest in city living," they added.

The purchasing price for the 2 to 6-bedroom apartment includes the 9.5% value-added tax, meaning buyers will not be required to pay an additional amount after acquiring the space.

According to InterNations, which has assessed 420 cities across the globe, Slovenia has the 12th best public education system in the world. The same report states that Ljubljana is home to more than 1,000 cultural events annually and a booming youth culture revolving around the city’s art scene, clubs, and professional sports teams. ABC Real Estate believes that these features are projected to make the listing especially attractive to young families seeking to live in a thriving locale.

Since launching in 1996, ABC Real Estate has become a leading luxury property purchasing and rental agency in both Slovenia and Croatia. The company has earned membership in several prestigious organizations, including the Independent Broker Network and the Slovenian Chamber of Commerce.

Business information company Bisnode awarded ABC Real Estate its gold AAA credit rating of excellence, making the agency part of an exclusive list comprising less than 1% of companies across Slovenia to have earned this ranking.

Additional information about the brokerage can be found at https://www.abc.si/s/realestate-slovenia

Contact Info:

Name: Jana Tertei

Email: Send Email

Organization: ABC Real Estate

Address: Tivolska 48, Ljubljana, SI 1000, Slovenia

Phone: +386-40-860-000

Website: https://www.abc-nepremicnine.si/en/



