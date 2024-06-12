Local Business Wide Geographical SEO Visibility: GeoPin Technology Announced

With search engine localization restricting many service based companies to their own geographical region, a new AI-based technology known as Local Everywhere offers a way for such businesses to expand their reach.

Local Everywhere is a new AI-driven technology designed to help service based businesses, such as contractors, appear in search results for regions well beyond their physical location. When business is conducted in an area, businesses can make an entry in the Local Everywhere app, which then develops case study content that is published across a variety of platforms.

Local Everywhere explains that search engine localization focuses only on businesses in the immediate area that a search is being carried out. This can limit the ability of businesses to reach potential new clients, and the new technology was developed to help overcome those hurdles.

“Prospects may find you online from your parking lot, only to have you disappear a few miles down the road,” a company representative explained. “Local Everywhere solves this problem effortlessly with GeoPin Technology. Simply take a picture with your phone, dictate a comment, and Local Everywhere will handle the rest.”

Google’s business profile terms provide options for those companies who visit clients at their home or premises, known as Service Area Businesses, as well as those who work from a storefront and make client visits, known as Hybrid Businesses. However, companies listing as a Service Area Business are limited to 20 cities, counties, or zip codes, and many report that they are still not visible in local searches.

As Local Everywhere explains, creating unique content for different locations is one method to build organic visibility in other areas, but this can be a time-consuming and difficult process for most small businesses. The new technology offers a ‘done-for-you’ solution designed to build visibility in any areas that businesses want to promote themselves.

In addition to localized content, Local Everywhere offers several additional functions, including 24/7 customer service and sales, automated review generation campaigns, and audience engagement in 95 languages. The platform is also designed to be affordable for all sizes of business.

“After using GeoPin technology, we’ve significantly boosted our local presence in multiple areas,” one client recently stated. “This has led to a 70% increase in client enquiries, which is now driving the growth of our company.”

