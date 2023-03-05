Local Colarado Woman, Valerie Thurman, becomes International Best-Selling Author Sharing Her Story In The No.1 Hit "Unstoppable"

Valerie Thurman shares her story to help other women facing similar challenges know that they are not alone. She offers programs and opportunities to help women feel more confident, and her advice for becoming unstoppable is to prioritize oneself and follow through on commitments.

—

Valerie Thurman, a woman with a story to tell, a message to share, and a mission to fulfill. Her passion for helping other women feel confident in their own skin has led her to become a best-selling author in the best-selling book "Unstoppable".

The book, “Unstoppable”, hit “Best Seller” status within hours of its release and achieved Number 1 spot in 28 categories globally.

When asked what made her want to become an author of a chapter in the book Unstoppable, Valerie shares, "I wanted to share my story so that others may relate or those that may be in similar circumstances will know that they aren't alone. I hope by sharing my story, others will know you can move forward and continue on." Valerie's willingness to share her story is an act of bravery that has the power to inspire other women to do the same.

Valerie's excitement about becoming a bestselling author is palpable as she shares, "It's a little scary and exciting at the same time! If you had asked me 6 months ago, I would have said it's not possible. I don't think it hit me just yet. It still feels like a dream." This accomplishment is a testament to Valerie's dedication to her mission and her unwavering belief in herself.

Valerie's story has the power to impact other women in a significant way. When asked how her story will impact other women, she says, "It is my mission to help women feel confident in their skin and in themselves despite their past so that they can go on to create a future of their dreams." Her words offer hope to women who have faced challenges in their lives, reminding them that they have the power to create their own future.

Valerie's mission extends beyond the pages of the book Unstoppable. She offers programs and opportunities to help women feel more confident in their own skin, including a skincare routine and tips and tricks for makeup. Valerie understands that confidence is essential to feeling unstoppable and is dedicated to helping women achieve this.

Through her business she also offers an opportunity for women to earn extra income from their phone with a proven system. This opportunity can create more time freedom to be with their family and pursue their dreams. By providing these opportunities, Valerie is empowering women to take control of their lives and become unstoppable.

Valerie's desire to inspire women to become unstoppable is evident as she shares, "I would like to guide other women to stay in action every day. Doing the things they said they were going to do. It's a great feeling when you back yourself, especially in the tough times." Her words offer a simple yet powerful reminder that action is the key to achieving one's dreams.

Valerie's advice for women to become unstoppable is to show up for themselves every day. "Do the things you said you were going to do. Back yourself. Then you can pour from the saucer to give to others." By prioritizing oneself and following through on commitments, women can become unstoppable in pursuit of their dreams.

Valerie's story and mission serve as an inspiration to women everywhere. Her dedication to helping women feel confident in their own skin and achieve their dreams is a testament to her unwavering commitment to making a positive impact in the world. For those seeking to connect with Valerie, her social media channels offer a platform to engage with her and learn more about her programs and opportunities.

About Us: Valerie Thurman is an Entrepreneur and Best-Selling Author who offers programs and opportunities to help women feel more confident in their own skin, including a skincare routine and tips and tricks for makeup. Her business she also offers an opportunity for women to earn extra income from their phone with a proven system

Contact Info:

Name: Valerie Thurman

Email: Send Email

Organization: Create Yourself By Valerie

Website: https://CreateYourselfByValerie.com



Release ID: 89091388

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.