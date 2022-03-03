Local Healthtech Start-up Evercare Offers 1,000 Free Onsite COVID-19 PCR Tests to Curb Outbreak at Care Homes

A professionally trained nurse from Evercare collects nasal and throat samples from an elderly at a care home.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 3 March 2022 - With widespread COVID-19 outbreaks across care homes, local healthtech start-up Evercare is partnering with government-recognised labs to offer 1,000 free onsite PCR COVID-19 tests at care homes to facilitate earlier isolation among the elderly community. Evercare's team of professional swabbers will collect nasal and throat samples, with results processed within 24 hours.According to the Centre for Health Protection (CHP), close to 60 percent of care homes in Hong Kong have reported positive cases, and over 3,150 care home residents have tested positive so far.¹ The elderly are especially vulnerable, with people aged 60 or above accounting for 93% of the city's 213 total COVID-related deaths.²Living in shared environments at care homes make elderly residents more susceptible to cross contamination. Early detection of COVID-19 can help care homes contain outbreaks by identifying and isolating infected patients sooner."The outbreaks at care homes are a cause for concern where vaccination rates among the elderly segment remain low. Many care homes lack sufficient resources to identify and test seniors in a timely manner. Although rapid antigen test kits (RAT) can provide quick results, RATs are not as sensitive and accurate as PCR tests.³ We hope to help our most vulnerable population by bringing our expertise of providing safe and convenient onsite COVID testing to help care homes identify residents and staff at earlier stages of infection," said Kenneth Wong, Co-founder of Evercare.In light of this, Evercare is committed to serving the frail, disabled, and bedridden elderly population by administering 1,000 free onsite PCR COVID-19 tests at under-resourced care homes.Testing began on Monday at The Hong Kong Chinese Women's Club Madam Wong Chan Sook Ying Memorial Care and Attention Home for the Aged. Evercare's team of professional nurses collected nasal and throat samples of 222 residents and 25 positive cases were identified.In the coming few months, Evercare will continue to identify and administer onsite COVID-19 testing to care homes in need.

Transforming healthcare through technology



Evercare is a healthcare start-up that is reinventing the caregiving experience: to empower the elderly to age with dignity and independence. Combining trained care professionals with smart technology, Evercare delivers holistic care services on-demand: at homes, hospitals, and corporations.



Founded in 2016, Evercare's awards range from being a 'Finalist for the Best Home Care Operator' in the Asia Pacific Eldercare Innovation Awards 2018, to being accepted into the Cyberport Incubation Programme 2020, while being selected by the Social Welfare Department as a Recognised Service Provider of the 'Community Care Service Voucher for the Elderly' (CCSV).



Since 2020, Evercare has been pivotal in combating COVID-19, launching Hong Kong's first in-home nasal and throat COVID-19 swab test administered by trained nurses, with a quick 24-hour turnaround. To date, the group has partnered with multiple government-accredited labs to conduct over 3 million PCR tests, including all of Hong Kong's taxi drivers, thousands of school teachers, front line staff, travelers, kids and the elderly.



