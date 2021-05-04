Local Heart Foundation’s 6th Annual Back to School Backpack Giveaway helped provide 1300 students with much needed school supplies.

The sixth annual Back to School Backpack Giveaway that was held on April 24th in Long Beach, CA distributed a total of 1300 backpacks with essential school supplies to students in need.

The event was a joint project between the Manny Pacquiao Foundation, ZUZ Protoccol, Evimero Interactive, the Local Hearts Foundation and Diamond Supply Co. The goal of the event was to raise funds for disadvantaged students in some of the most underserved communities in Southern California as well as provide school supplies that would help students be ready for their first day of classes.

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, lots volunteers showed up for the event and managed to distribute 1300 backpacks over the course of the day at Long Beach McArthur Park.

According to Tito “Hood Santa” Rodriguez, Executive Director of Local Hearts Foundation, the theme for this year is “Education is Power,” and sought to exemplify the Local hearts foundation’s “dedication to care for and cultivate the under resourced youth of the city.”

“We are very grateful that Diamond Supply Co is one of the main contributors to LHF. The owner Nick Diamond and his staff have been very supportive with our efforts to uplift the community for the past 10 years. By donating skateboards, hoodies, T-shirts and shoes. Diamond Supply Co is a brand name that a lot of people cannot afford. It makes the teenagers very happy.”

“We’re very excited to be working with the MPF these past few years. We have a similar goal to assist those in need. The MPF has some of the most knowledgeable staff on their team. It’s an honor to be working together.”

“Thank you to ZUZ Protocol and the Crypto Community for helping us raise money in such a short time. With their help we were able to purchase 1300 backpacks and school supplies with this amazing platform of Decentralized Philanthropy, the possibilities of helping those in need are endless.”

Executive Director of Manny Pacquiao Foundation Jon Sisson also expressed gratitude for fellow event participants, stating that it was “a privilege to work with the Local Hearts Foundation and so many other great partners that help put on this event.”

Sisson highlighted his excitement about partnering with Zuz Protocol and looks forward to some great initiatives in the future.

ZUZ Protocol CEO Jared Brunson stated that his organization was “happy to give back to local communities and youth to lend access to vital tools for education,” and highlighted the fact that Local Hearts Foundation initiatives help bring groups together to solve problems and save lives.

Brunson further thanked members of the ZUZ/ZUT community for their generosity and participation which managed to raise nearly $30,000 in cryptocurrencies for the Local Hearts and Manny Pacquiao Foundation!

Brunson closed by stating that the ZUZ protocol “looks forward to continuing our philanthropic endeavors alongside these organizations as we aim to decentralize charitable giving and receiving.”

Garret Blakeslee, Founder and CEO of Block Duelers also expressed appreciation for being able partner up for the event, stating that “It has always been a dream of mine to be able to pay it forward, and now I can.”

ZUZ Protocol launches in wallet staking

May 4th, 2021 9PM EST the protocol will drop 96 NFTs that will emit 125 ZUZ tokens every month. The NFT’s will be available for purchase on OpeanSea for the price of 2 Ethereum (ETH). Interested parties are required to hold 0.1 ZUT in their wallet in order to purchase the limited edition NFTs.

About Local Hearts Foundation

The Local Hearts Foundation is a non-profit organization that aspires to build bridges of opportunity for everyone while motivating our youth to become more involved in civic change.

About Block Duelers

Block Duelers is a decentralized finance project designed to create true utility for NFTs by utilizing an ever-evolving dueling platform that contains an integrated wager system to bet on the outcome of live duels.

About MPF

The Manny Pacquiao Foundation is a California-based nonprofit public benefit corporation that is “committed to fighting for those less fortunate and to spreading hope around the world.” Some of the activities and projects that have been undertaken by the MPF over the last few years include scholarships, paying hospital bills, and providing basic needs like clothing and food. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, and all donations made to the organization are tax-deductible.

