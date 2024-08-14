Local house-buying company 'Kind House Buyers' launches 'Hassle-Free Cash Offer' program for Tacoma homeowners this 2024

—

The Washington-based firm has announced the launch of the program as the Tacoma housing market sees an increase in the number of homeowners who want to sell their homes. Under this program, the company purchases homes directly from property owners without the hassle of traditional home-selling processes.

Kind House Buyers, a legitimate house-buying company in Washington, has launched its “Hassle-Free Cash Offer” program for homeowners in Tacoma who want to sell their houses quickly.

In a press interview, Keith Sant, founder of Kind House Buyers, said the program is a response to the growing appeal of the housing market in Washington State, which is buoyed by the increasing number of residents who want to sell their homes.

"We've recently rolled out this campaign to help more Tacoma homeowners who wish to avoid foreclosure but want hassle-free processes in selling their homes," Sant told the press in an interview.

The company has recently been recognized for assisting a homeowner in Tacoma in selling their house just one day before it was set to be auctioned off.

When the Tacoma homeowner contacted Kind House Buyers, they were in a desperate situation with very little time left before their property would be auctioned. According to Keith, foreclosure meant losing their home and damaging their credit score, which would have long-term financial repercussions.

"Knowing the urgency of the issue, our team began the process of purchasing the home. Given the tight timeline and the impending auction, the homeowner was initially skeptical. However, our team reassured them of our ability to close the deal quickly," explained Keith when asked by the press about the process of buying homes.

Keith said the team had conducted an analysis to determine the home's value and necessary repairs. They visited the property, evaluated its condition, and made a fair cash offer to the homeowner. The process included explaining how they arrived at the price and ensuring the homeowner understood every step of the process. By accepting the offer, the homeowner avoided foreclosure, preserved their credit, and received cash for their home.

"Helping this homeowner avoid foreclosure was a big accomplishment for our team. It highlights the importance of fast action and personalized solutions in such critical situations," added Keith.

According to Keith, as a company that buys houses, Kind House Buyes has redefined industry standards by offering several advantages to homeowners looking to sell their properties. Compared to traditional real estate transactions, which involve listing the property, scheduling multiple walkthroughs, and paying various fees, Kind House Buyers simplifies the process.

"As cash home buyers, they can close deals in as little as seven days, avoiding formal inspections, closing costs, and realtor commissions. This approach eliminates the need for real estate agents and the additional expenses that come with traditional home sales," noted Keith.

Keith says the process starts with a comprehensive market analysis (CMA) to determine the home's value after necessary renovations. A team member then visits the property to assess repair needs and costs. Based on these evaluations, Kind House Buyers presents a cash offer to the homeowner and explains the financial considerations to ensure transparency.

"We take pride in offering transparent and straightforward transactions. Our goal is to help you sell your house fast while making the process as simple and stress-free as possible," explains Keith.

By eliminating intermediaries such as realtors, lenders, appraisers, and inspectors, Kind House Buyers simplifies the home-selling process. The company's approach aims to help homeowners sell their properties quickly, regardless of their condition or location.

For more information about Kind House Buyers and its services, visit https://www.kindhousebuyers.com/.



Contact Info:

Name: Keith Sant

Email: Send Email

Organization: Kind House Buyers

Address: 24718 52nd Ave E Graham WA 98338

Phone: 253-216-2497

Website: https://www.kindhousebuyers.com/



