Local IT Expert Named As Official Host Of Small Business Tech Day

Free national event for small businesses to help them use technology to grow, to be more productive, profitable, and protected

—

Karla Zehnder, owner and founder of Hodgson Consulting & Solutions, an IT services company serving small business owners in Wisconsin and Illinois, is officially a host of the first annual Small Business Tech Day happening December 15th.



This FREE online event includes celebrities like Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, former FBI counter-terrorism and counterintelligence operative Eric O’Neill and best-selling author and entrepreneur extraordinaire Mike Michalowicz.



The event is designed to help small businesses equip themselves with the best technology and practices available today to increase productivity and profitability and protect them against online threats.



“With companies relying on work-from-anywhere solutions, cloud computing, and needing access to everything from anywhere at any time, it’s more important than ever to make sure small businesses know what’s available to them in a quickly changing landscape. They and their employees can improve their quality of life while increasing productivity and profitability if they have the right tools, software, and support,” said Karla Zehnder, Chief Executive Officer for Hodgson Consulting & Solutions. “It’s also important they know how small businesses and their employees can be targets of online scams, theft, or ransom and ensure they have the right security in place, so they don’t become victims.”



The first-of-its-kind international event will feature well-known business leaders, tech experts and leading minds, showing small businesses how to compete and succeed in many aspects of their business, with a concentration on utilizing technology to be productive, profitable, and protected. For more information about Small Business Tech Day, go to www.SmallBusinessTechDay.com or call 847-906-5005 and let them know you’d like information on the FREE local event happening on December 15th.

About Us: Karla Zehnder is the CEO of an award-winning IT consulting firm, Hodgson Consulting & Solutions, specializing in highly responsive managed IT, cloud, and cyber security services for small business to midsized business clients in all markets in the Chicago area, Wisconsin area and beyond for over 20 years. Karla and her team help their clients make the best IT choices that will keep them working safely, securely, productively, and cost-effectively so they can focus on growing their small businesses, not slowing them down. Karla combines her entrepreneurial skills with her people skills to help small business clients overcome the technical challenges they face in today’s digital world, empowering them for growth and success. www.hodgsonconsulting.com

Contact Info:

Name: Olga Rivera

Email: Send Email

Organization: Hodgson Consulting & Solutions

Address: 1110 W. Lake Cook Road, Suite 235, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089

Phone: 847-906-5005

Website: http://www.hodgsonconsulting.com



Video URL: https://youtu.be/pcMnZ1vIbrA

Release ID: 89081555

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.