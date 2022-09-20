Local IT Expert Named As Official Host Of Small Business Tech Day

This FREE online event is designed to help small businesses equip themselves with the best technology and practices available today to increase productivity and profitability and protect them against online threats. Featuring: Kevin O’Leary, Eric O’Neill, Mike Michalowicz and others focused on building your business.

Lisa Niekamp-Urwin, President and CEO of Tomorrow’s Technology Today, an IT services company serving small business owners in Western Ohio and Eastern Indiana, is officially a host of the first annual Small Business Tech Day happening December 15th.



This FREE online event includes celebrities like Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, former FBI counter-terrorism and counterintelligence operative Eric O’Neill and best-selling author and entrepreneur extraordinaire Mike Michalowicz.



The event is designed to help small businesses equip themselves with the best technology and practices available today to increase productivity and profitability and protect them against online threats.

“Today, companies count on their technology to work-from-anywhere. Cloud computing and needing access to everything from anywhere, at any time, has become necessary for small businesses to keep up in today’s economy. These, work-from-anywhere solutions provide more recruiting options, improve quality of life while increasing productivity and profitability if they have the right tools, software and support,” said Niekamp-Urwin, Chief Executive Officer for Tomorrow’s Technology Today. “It’s extremely important they know how small businesses and their employees are often targets of online scams, theft or ransom. It has become imperative they have the proper security to ensure they don’t become victims.”

The first-of-its-kind international event will feature well-known business leaders, tech experts and leading minds showing small businesses how to compete and succeed in many aspects of their business with a concentration on utilizing technology to be more productive, profitable and protected. For more information about Small Business Tech Day, go to https://smallbusinesstechday.com/ or call 419-678-4600 and let them know you’d like information on the FREE local event happening on December 15th.

About Us: Tomorrow's Technology Today is celebrating 20 years as a women owned business in the IT and Cyber Security space. We specialize in protecting the well-being of small businesses throughout Ohio and Indiana. It is our goal to assist all of the businesses we work with to maximize growth and profitability while protecting against online threats.

