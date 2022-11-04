Local IT Expert Named As Official Host Of Small Business Tech Day

Eugene Hastey, owner and founder of CG Tech Services, an IT services company serving small business owners in Washington State is officially a host of the first annual Small Business Tech Day happening December 15th.

—

Eugene Hastey, owner and founder of CG Tech Services, an IT services company serving small business owners in Washington State is officially a host of the first annual Small Business Tech Day happening December 15th.



This FREE online event includes celebrities like Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, former FBI counter-terrorism and counterintelligence operative Eric O’Neill, and best-selling author and entrepreneur extraordinaire Mike Michalowicz.

The event is designed to help small businesses equip themselves with the best technology and practices available today to increase productivity and profitability and protect them against online threats.

“With companies relying on work-from-anywhere solutions, cloud computing, and needing access to everything from anywhere at any time, it’s more important than ever to make sure small businesses know what’s available to them in a quickly changing landscape. They and their employees can improve their quality of life while increasing productivity and profitability if they have the right tools, software, and support,” said Hastey. “It’s also important they know how small businesses and their employees can be targets of online scams, theft or ransom and have the security to ensure they don’t become victims.”

The first-of-its-kind international event will feature well-known business leaders, tech experts, and leading minds showing small businesses how to compete and succeed in many aspects of their business with a concentration on utilizing technology to be more productive, profitable, and protected. For more information about Small Business Tech Day, go to https://smallbusinesstechday.com/washingtonstate/ or call 206-414-7441 and let them know you’d like information on the FREE local event happening on December 15th.

About the Author

Eugene Hastey has served Washington-area businesses for more than 18 years specializing in helping business owners, including those in financial, accounting, medical, and manufacturing sectors with their regulatory compliance and IT support needs. Eugene and his team have worked to help more than 160 small businesses to integrate technology into their business to maximize growth and opportunities and protect them from online threats.



Contact Info:

Name: Eugene Hastey

Email: Send Email

Organization: CG Tech Services

Address: 4000 Aurora Ave N, Suite 225, Seattle, WA 98103

Phone: 206-414-7441

Website: https://www.cgtechservices.com/



Release ID: 89084289

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.