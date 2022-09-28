Local IT Expert Named As Official Host Of Small Business Tech Day Event For Small Business Owners To Be More Productive, Profitable and Protected

Local CEO Matt Jones of Freedom Tech will be hosting a FREE event with Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, former FBI operative Eric O’Neill and best-selling author and entrepreneur Mike Michalowicz, to help businesses with the best technology available to increase productivity and protect against threats.

—

Matt Jones, CEO and founder of Freedom Tech, an IT services company serving small business owners in the Triangle & Sandhills areas of North Carolina, is officially a host of the first annual Small Business Tech Day happening December 15th.



This FREE online event includes celebrities like Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, former FBI counter-terrorism and counterintelligence operative Eric O’Neill and best-selling author and entrepreneur extraordinaire Mike Michalowicz.

The event is designed to help small businesses equip themselves with the best technology and practices available today to increase productivity and profitability and protect them against online threats.

“With companies relying on work-from-anywhere solutions, cloud computing and needing access to everything from anywhere at any time, it’s more important than ever to make sure small businesses know what’s available to them in a quickly changing landscape. They and their employees can improve their quality of life while increasing productivity and profitability if they have the right tools, software and support,” said Matt Jones, chief executive officer for Freedom Tech. “It’s also important they know how small businesses and their employees can be targets of online scams, theft or ransom and have the security to ensure they don’t become victims.”

The first-of-its-kind international event will feature well-known business leaders, tech experts and leading minds showing small businesses how to compete and succeed in many aspects of their business with a concentration on utilizing technology to be more productive, profitable and protected. For more information about Small Business Tech Day, go to https://www.smallbusinesstechday.com or call 919-874-5255 and let them know you’d like information on the FREE local event happening on December 15th.

Matt Jones has served businesses throughout the Carolinas for more than 10 years specializing in helping legal, medical, financial, construction, automotive, manufacturing, & government sectors with all of their IT support needs. Matt and his team have worked to help more than 100 small businesses to integrate technology into their business to maximize growth and opportunities and protect them from online threats.

About Us: Freedom Tech has provided expert IT support since 2011, helping hundreds of businesses increase productivity and profitability by making IT a streamlined part of operations. Our mission is to deliver the latest technology consulting, services, maintenance, and support as a highly cost-effective IT solution in order to maximize our client's productivity and profitability.

