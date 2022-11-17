Local IT Expert Named As Official Speaker For Small Business Tech Day

Southern New England, November 16th, 2022: Stuart Bryan, owner and founder of I-M Technology, an IT services company serving small business owners in Southern New England, has been chosen to be a featured presenter of the first annual Small Business Tech Day happening December 15th.

—

This FREE online event for Southern New England businesses will provide the latest trends and tactics top-performing companies use to stay productive, profitable, and protected utilizing technology.

Other speakers include celebrities like Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, former FBI counter-terrorism and counterintelligence operative Eric O’Neill and best-selling author and entrepreneur Mike Michalowicz.

Small Business Tech Day is designed to equip small businesses with the strategies they need to excel in a tough labor market, uncertain economy, and increasingly technology-driven world.

“We specialize in working with small businesses in Southern New England to provide them with the best technology to make sure everything just works,” said Stuart Bryan, chief executive officer for I-M Technology “Business owners have enough to deal with just trying to run their business. We ensure technology not only doesn’t hold them back, but increases productivity and profits, keeps them secure from online threats, and complies with industry and insurance regulations.”

The first-of-its-kind international event will feature well-known business leaders, tech experts and leading minds showing small businesses how to compete and succeed in many aspects of their business with a concentration on utilizing technology to be productive, profitable and protected. For more information about Small Business Tech Day, go to www.i-mtechnology.com/sne-small-business-tech-day/ or call 866-932-4422 and let them know you’d like to register for the FREE local event happening on December 15th.

About the Author

Stuart Bryan has served the Southern New England area for over 20 years, specializing in manufacturers, defense contractors, health care, and non-profit sectors with all of their IT support needs. Stuart and his team have a holistic view of technology in the modern office and endeavors to take the headache out of IT. Approaching problems from a business perspective, they find ways to leverage technology to make their clients' staff more productive and connected.



Contact Info:

Name: Stuart Bryan

Email: Send Email

Organization: I-M Technology, LLC

Website: http://www.i-mtechnology.com/sne-small-business-tech-day/



Release ID: 89084858

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.