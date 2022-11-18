Local IT Expert Named As Official Speaker For Small Business Tech Day. This Free National Event Is For Small Businesses To Help Them Be More Productive, Profitable and Protected

Paul Marchese, owner and founder of Marchese computer Products, Inc., an IT services company serving small business owners in Western and Central New York since 1981, has been chosen to be a featured presenter of the first annual Small Business Tech Day happening December 15th.

—

This FREE online event for Western New York businesses will provide the latest trends and tactics top-performing companies use to stay productive, profitable, and protected utilizing technology.

Other speakers include celebrities like Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, former FBI counter-terrorism and counterintelligence operative Eric O’Neill and best-selling author and entrepreneur Mike Michalowicz.

Small Business Tech Day is designed to equip small businesses with the strategies they need to excel in a tough labor market, uncertain economy, and increasingly technology-driven world.

“We specialize in working with small businesses in Western and Central New York to provide them with the best technology to make sure everything just works,” said Paul Marchese, owner of Marchese Computer Products, Inc. “Business owners have enough to deal with just trying to run their business. We ensure technology not only doesn’t hold them back, but increases productivity and profits, keeps them secure from online threats, and complies with industry and insurance regulations.”

The first-of-its-kind international event will feature well-known business leaders, tech experts and leading minds showing small businesses how to compete and succeed in many aspects of their business with a concentration on utilizing technology to be productive, profitable and protected. For more information about Small Business Tech Day, go to www.smallbusinesstechday.com/westernny or call 585-343-2713 and let them know you’d like to register for the FREE local event happening on December 15th.

Paul Marchese, an author of Business Owners Guide to Cyber Security, has served Western and Central New York area businesses for more than 41 years, specializing in security and technology solutions for the Small and Medium Business sectors, helping them with all their IT needs. Paul and his team have worked with more than 200 small businesses to integrate technology into their business to maximize growth and opportunities and protect them from online threats.

About Us: Marchese Computer Products Helps Your Business Prosper With Tailored IT​ Solutions. We take the burden of IT off our client’s plate saving them time and money.

About Us: Marchese Computer Products, Inc. Helps Your Business Prosper With Tailored IT​ Solutions. We take the burden of IT off our client's plate saving them time and money.

