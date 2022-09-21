Local IT Experts Become Official Co-Hosts of Chicagoland Small Business Tech Day

Michael Millhouse and Laura Barker, co-owners and co-founders of BridgePoint Technologies, an IT services company serving small business owners in the Chicagoland Area, are officially hosting the first annual Chicagoland Small Business Tech Day happening December 15th, 2022.

This FREE online event includes celebrities like Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, former FBI counter-terrorism and counterintelligence operative Eric O’Neill and best-selling author and entrepreneur extraordinaire Mike Michalowicz.

The event is designed to help small businesses equip themselves with the best technology and practices available today to increase productivity and profitability and protect them against online threats.

“With companies relying on work-from-anywhere solutions, cloud computing and needing access to everything from anywhere at any time, it’s more important than ever to make sure small businesses know what’s available to them in a quickly changing landscape. They and their employees can improve their quality of life while increasing productivity and profitability if they have the right tools, software and support,” said Michael Millhouse, Chief Executive Officer for BridgePoint Technologies. “It’s also important they know how small businesses and their employees can be targets of online scams, theft, or ransomware and have the security to ensure they don’t become victims.”

The first-of-its-kind international event will feature well-known business leaders, tech experts and leading minds showing small businesses how to compete and succeed in many aspects of their business with a concentration on utilizing technology to be more productive, profitable and protected. For more information about Small Business Tech Day, go to https://smallbusinesstechday.com/ or call (630) 320-3723 and let them know you’d like information on the FREE local event happening on December 15th.

Michael Millhouse and Laura Barker have served the Chicagoland Area businesses for more than 17 years specializing in helping organizations with all their IT support needs. Mike, Laura and their team have worked to help hundreds of small to medium sized businesses integrate technology into their business to maximize growth and opportunities and protect them from online threats.

About Us: BridgePoint Technologies is a complete technology solutions provider. We are 100% committed to helping organizations reach their business goals by providing the most reliable and professional IT support. Our areas of expertise include cybersecurity, IT managed services and digital transformation that improves communication and customer experience.

