Local Real Estate Buyers Advocate Sees Growing Trend of Australians Moving Back Home

The growing number of people returning and those migrating to Australia could result in another booming housing market. However, some areas like Gold Coast and Byron Bay may see a sharper rise in demand and rising prices compared to other parts of the country.

According to leading local real estate buyers advocate, Savvy Fox, a growing number of Australians and non-Australians are looking to move back into the country, triggering an increase in the number of homebuyers in the market.

The largely unaffected continent and country of Australia has become the center of attention for many Australians who want to move back home. Many of them are searching for homes, but Australians aren't alone. Immigrants from as far as Asia are eyeing the Australian housing market, mainly because the country has remained open and unaffected by COVID-19. Many see relocating post the COVID-19 pandemic to be the only way to live a normal life.

Compared to the US and a significant chunk of Europe, Australians have been largely unaffected back home over the past 12 months. That's thanks in part to the Australian government's quick and early decision to lockdown many affected parts of the country. Also, an aggressive vaccination drive now means that COVID-19 is extremely rare. The few cases that do appear are dealt with quickly, effectively stemming the spread of the virus.

"We have seen a growing trend of late, people looking to relocate into the Australian real estate market. With more and more people able to work remotely, plus the attraction of living down under in picturesque areas such as Byron Bay or the Gold Coast. Australia's becoming an attractive proposition for people looking to escape all the chaos of the past 12 months globally, to a place that's been largely unaffected," said the CEO for Savvy Fox.

