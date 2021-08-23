Locus partners with PostTag to disrupt the global logistics market with innovative logistics tech

- Locus' automated supply chain platform combined with PostTag's innovative address lookup system will create a dynamic end-to-end technology solution for last-mile delivery brands.

BANGALORE, India and LONDON, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus, a future-ready platform that automates supply chain decisions, has partnered with PostTag, a cutting-edge address lookup and validation service, to create an end-to-end technology solution for deliveries.

The combination of Locus' market-leading automated supply chain management platform and PostTag's innovative address lookup technology is set to 'disrupt' the APAC market where many brands are grappling with legacy systems that are no longer optimized to meet dynamic customer demands of superfast last-mile deliveries.

Locus is a global technology platform that uses machine learning and proprietary algorithms to automate complex supply chain decisions. Founded in 2015, Locus recently raised US$50 million in Series C funding led by GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund.

PostTag and Locus share a common focus on disrupting markets, and challenging legacy players. Together, Locus and PostTag will introduce a more efficient delivery platform to the APAC market.

Locus and PostTag partnership will give customers an end-to-end tailored logistics optimization solution to automate the supply chain process from the moment the customer places an order on a website till the time the delivery is fulfilled with efficient warehousing and route planning, fleet management, last-mile visibility, and more.

Keith Lewin, Chairman, and Founder, PostTag, said, "Our customers have been telling us that they're fed up with the current software solutions. As a modern dynamic company unencumbered by legacy technology, we expect our partnership to have a major disruptive impact on the APAC market. We are thrilled to bring our partnership to the market. Working with Locus, we can offer our customers even more value as they strive to meet the growing expectations of customers for timely and accurate deliveries."

The partnership will ensure not only a more efficient supply chain but drivers that get straight to the address the first time, without wasting valuable time and fuel. Last-mile delivery is one of the critical phases in the supply chain, accounting for 50 percent of the delivery cost, and is core to ensuring customer satisfaction.

Unlike other systems, which are either 'approximating the location' or asking customers to generate and remember a few random words to 'pull' the driver to their address, PostTag 'pushes' the driver to the correct location. It does so without adding any further steps that need to be taken to get the driver to the right door.

PostTag's Destination Data Engine returns precise details for each address search. It checks, validates, and verifies addresses across multiple databases, telling the driver precisely where the home or business is.

Nishith Rastogi, Co-founder and CEO, Locus, said, "PostTag impressed us not only with the quality of their technology but their desire to fix the problems that stop companies from getting their goods to customers in a timely and efficient way. Companies are still dependent on legacy solutions that aren't equipped to handle today's real-world supply chain and logistics operations. The partnership of Locus and PostTag is set to change that, and we are excited about the opportunities we see for growth in the APAC region."

Locus uses machine learning and proprietary algorithms to automate complex supply chain decisions. Its smart supply chain solutions provide end-to-end visibility and enable enterprises to enhance their operational efficiency by reining costs, streamlining the customer experience, and reducing environmental impact.

Locus' scalable solutions include route optimization, real-time tracking and analytics, sales beat optimization, territory planning, vehicle allocation, and network design.

About Locus

Locus' smart and scalable solutions help enterprises gain end-to-end supply chain visibility, increase operational efficiency, reduce environmental impact and streamline the customer experience.

Founded in 2015, the platform powers deliveries across North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, Middle East, ANZ, and the Indian Subcontinent.

Locus's future-ready platform has resulted in $150 million+ savings in logistics costs, 70 million+ kilometer reductions in distance traveled, and 17 million+ kilograms reduction in GHG emissions across clients like Nestle, Mondelez, Unilever, BigBasket, Bluedart, Bukalapak, The Tata Group, and many others.

Visit www.locus.sh to know more

About PostTag

PostTag is a cutting-edge address lookup and validation service. Founded in 2015 by Chairman Keith Lewin after he realised current UK addressing systems often sent drivers 1km away from his house, PostTag has steadily grown to be a market-leader in address validation and location systems. We are trusted by some of the most frequent visitors to the UK's front doors.

We provide final mile operators with pinpoint accuracy which allows drivers to be directed to addresses accurately without wasting valuable time searching.

