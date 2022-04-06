LOFTER GROUP donates 15,000+ pcs of personal protective supplies to elderly homes to help fight COVID-19

HONG KONG, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LOFTER GROUP ("LOFTER" or "the Group"), a Hong Kong-based property developer, has donated over 15,0000 pieces of personal protective supplies to local elderly homes under its LOFTER-Care Community Program to help fight COVID-19, and hope to lend help to thousands of staff and elderly. The Group wishes to support the community and spread warmth and hope during these testing times.

LOFTER-Care Community Program and Primary Care Education Foundation are joining hands to send medical supplies to frontline staff and elderly of ten elderly homes, including Chun Fung Wong Nursing Home, Wan Tsui Elderly Home and Dragons Home, etc. The Group hopes to alleviate the urgent demand and to express gratitude and support to frontline key workers for standing fast at their posts during the pandemic. The supplies include disposable protective clothing, nurse caps, medical glove and hand sanitizer.

Ms Carol Chow, Founder and Chairperson of LOFTER, said, "Frontline staff and elderly face unprecedented challenges during the fifth wave of COVID-19. Through providing some essential materials, we wish to show our care and appreciation. We hope to lead by example and encourage more enterprises to help those in need. We believe if we stand united, we will ride out the storm."

Mr Jacky Kwan, Chairperson of Primary Care Education Foundation, said, "Elderly homes face material and staffing shortages amid the outbreak. The elderly is among the most vulnerable groups and they need our help. We appreciate the support from LOFTER during these difficult times to alleviate the pressure on the front line."



About LOFTER GROUP

Founded in 2012, LOFTER GROUP is a property developer based in Hong Kong. It is principally engaged in developing exceptional and high-quality residential, commercial, retail, and industrial properties. Leverage on its extensive experience, the Group is actively exploring a variety of opportunities for developing urban renewal projects across core districts of Hong Kong, with key focus on Grade A Commercial and Luxury Residential Projects. The Group vows to accommodate the needs of a diverse market and dynamic social policies, while maintaining a good balance between profitability, responsibility and sustainability.

About LOFTER-Care Community Program

LOFTER-Care Community Program is funded by LOFTER GROUP, sharing the value of "LOFTER Cares ALL". It mainly provides support to charitable activities in HKSAR. The program strives to keep abreast of the needs of the community and flexibly provides various resources to the needy, aiming to bring positive changes to the world and build a sustainable future for the city.